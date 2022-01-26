Fayetteville pressing forward despite uncertainty from pandemic, mayor says

On the web

FAYETTEVILLE -- The future remains uncertain with the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, but residents can continue to rely on the city for essential services, Mayor Lioneld Jordan said Tuesday during his annual state of the city address.

The pandemic has affected every resident in some way, Jordan said. Staying safe and healthy, adjustments in school learning, job losses and unpredictable paychecks, price increases or keeping a business open are among concerns residents have had to bear, he said.

"We must also contend with not knowing when, if ever, things will get back to normal," Jordan said. "That has been a constant source of stress and worry for many of us."

Jordan said with "absolute certainty" that the city will continue to meet the needs of residents without interruption, no matter the circumstances.

Many services may go unnoticed, such as water and sewer service, trash collection or street and sidewalk maintenance, Jordan said. Other services may come in times of crisis or great need, he said.

Calls to 911, fire and police increased last year, Jordan said. Demand on emergency services has increased over the past few years, he said. The city is now the second largest in the state, according to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau figures.

Two new fire stations will open in spring, and a new police headquarters will open in fall, Jordan said. The city has plans to recruit and retain the best police and fire personnel it can, he said.

The Police Department will expand its program pairing social workers with trained officers to intervene in crisis situations with a $250,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant, Jordan said. Last year, the Fire Department saved more than $340 million worth of property in the city, an increase of about 53%, he said.

"Taking care of people is a guiding principle for me and my administration," Jordan said. "Every department at this city is focused on serving the people. It is at the core of everything we do."

No other city in the state works as hard to protect and preserve the environment, Jordan said. The city's government operations reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 65% last year. Solar panels at the city's wastewater treatment facilities cut energy costs by $500,000 and prevented 30,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere, he said.

Jordan also said citywide greenhouse gas emissions were reduced by 19%. He said the city is using open land it controls or owns to pull carbon dioxide from the air and into trees and grass.

"This year, we are working to end coal-supplied electricity to Fayetteville," Jordan said.

The city diverted nearly 15,000 tons of waste from going to the landfill last year through recycling and composting, he said. Jordan encouraged residents to take advantage of the city's food waste composting program.

On the economic front, Jordan said the SLS Community that has been in the works for a few years now will serve as one of the most significant developments in the city's history. The project will create vocational, residential and clinical resources for neurodiverse residents and their families, he said.

An economic vitality plan focusing on recovery from the pandemic and workforce development should be coming to the City Council at some point this year, Jordan said.

Last year, the city took on more than $35 million in bond projects across nine issues voters approved in 2019, Jordan said. The city earlier this month broke ground on a new parking deck downtown to replace the spaces lost once the Walton Arts Center lot becomes the civic space of the arts corridor, known as the Ramble. Construction on the deck should take about a year. The lower part of the Ramble, including turning the Fay Jones woods into a nature attraction, will finish in spring, he said.

Development and new construction in the city increased significantly over 2020, Jordan said. The city saw more than 600 single-family homes, about 80 new townhouses and about 2.7 million square feet in commercial permit space.

The state of the city is sound, Jordan said.

"We often feel the strain of having so many projects happening at the same time," he said. "Even though it is hard work, we press ever onward, because that is what the people of Fayetteville expect and deserve."