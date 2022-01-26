FBI releases name of Arkansas man killed after shooting at agents

JONESBORO — The FBI on Wednesday said a 31-year-old Arkansas man was fatally shot after firing at agents during an operation in Jonesboro earlier this month.

The FBI said Michael Neuman was shot on Jan. 12 while agents were conducting a joint operation with the Jonesboro Police Department and Craighead County Sheriff's Office to arrest him a felon-in-possession charge and conduct searches of his Brookland residence and vehicle.

In a statement, the FBI said agents executing an arrest warrant in the area of Neuman's workplace in Jonesboro approached him in vehicles with flashing lights and sirens. The FBI said Neuman didn't follow agents' commands and instead fired multiple shots at agents. FBI agents fired back at Neuman and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No FBI agents were injured in the incident, according to the statement. The FBI did not say how many agents were involved in the operation or how many agents shot Neuman. The shooting is being investigated by an FBI shooting incident review team.

The FBI said that after the shooting multiple firearms were found at Neuman's residence and in his vehicle.











