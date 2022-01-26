Federal judge in Little Rock orders jury trials, proceedings postponed or held remotely through February

With some exceptions, jury trials and other proceedings in federal court in Little Rock have been ordered to be postponed or held remotely through the end of February, by order of Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr.

On Monday, in his 20th administrative order dealing with court operations since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, Marshall ordered all civil and criminal hearings to be held by video teleconference or by telephone or to be postponed unless the presiding judge determines that good cause exists for an in-person hearing.

Marshall said that because of the omicron variant, modified operations will continue until Feb. 28 in an effort to reduce "virus-related risks to citizens, litigants, lawyers, and Court personnel."

In criminal cases, he said, all applicable CARES Act provisions will govern remote hearings.

Prior to any in-person hearing during that time, Marshall said, participating attorneys will be responsible for notifying the presiding judge and opposing counsel if any hearing participant has been exposed to covid-19, is experiencing covid-19 symptoms or is awaiting the results of a covid-19 test.

Marshall said the high rate of transmission of the omicron variant poses challenges for holding trials, although he said the court completed a three-day civil trial earlier this month with no known covid-19 exposures resulting. He said there were more than enough potential jurors to empanel a jury and the trial proceeded without complications until a verdict was returned.

During the periods of the pandemic when jury trials have been held, measures have been taken to prevent large gatherings in the courthouse, including staggering trials, limiting the number of trials to be held at one time, using courtrooms for jury deliberations in place of the smaller jury rooms, and providing simulcast rooms for trials with high public interest.

During February, Marshall said, the court "will hold any trial that needs to be held and continue any trial that can wait." He said mitigation efforts including masking, social distancing, multiple spaces and staggered start dates will continue "with redoubled vigilance."

According to the order, trial postponement decisions during February will be up to the presiding judge to decide on a case-by-case basis depending on the particulars presented in each case and the developing omicron circumstances. In the absence of a motion for continuance, he said, lawyers in every case set for trial in February must confer and file a report due seven days prior to the scheduled trial date indicating willingness to move forward or seeking a continuance.

Any requested continuance based upon case-specific, virus-related reasons will be freely granted, he said.

The court has been operating under varying restrictions because of the covid-19 pandemic for more than 22 months, since March 13, 2020.

According to the Arkansas Dept. of Health, as of Tuesday nearly 750,000 Arkansans have been infected with covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, resulting in 9,556 deaths.