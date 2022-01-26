Follow live: Razorbacks face Rebels on road

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: JD Notae, Au'Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams.

Williams has starred for the Razorbacks of late, averaging 13.4 points and 10.8 rebounds in the last five games. He has 4 double-doubles, 13 steals and 6 blocks in that stretch.

Lineups including Williams in those games have allowed 0.84 points per possession and opponents have shot 42.1% on two-point attempts, according to Hoop Lens analytics.

Wade, since being re-inserted in the starting lineup on Jan. 12, is 9 of 15 on two-point attempts and 3 of 4 from three-point range. He is 7 of 13 on jump shots in the last seven games and No. 6 in offensive rating (126.1) in that span, according to KenPom.

Notae (12) and Umude (9) are the only Arkansas players with more than three made threes inside the SEC.

Ole Miss' starters: Daeshun Ruffin (5-9), Matthew Murrell (6-4), Luis Rodriguez (6-6), Jaemyn Brakefield (6-8) and Nysier Brooks (7-0).

The Rebels hammered the Gators 70-54 to snap a four-game losing streak inside the SEC on Monday. They improved to 10-9 overall and 2-5 in league games behind 20-plus-point performances from Ruffin (21) and Murrell (20).

Ole Miss' perimeter defense has been its calling card. It has held opponents to 28.5% beyond the arc, and in SEC play that figure drops to 27.2% – second only to Vanderbilt.

The Rebels have knocked down threes at a 36.8% clip in league games.

According to KenPom, Ole Miss is averaging a league-low 64.9 possessions in SEC games. Arkansas is No. 2 at 72.1, so the clash of styles should be intriguing.