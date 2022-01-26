PREP BASKETBALL: Springdale Har-Ber runs all over Rogers

SPRINGDALE -- Springdale Har-Ber beat Rogers on Tuesday in a game that was, essentially, over by halftime.

Har-Ber bolted to a 20-point lead after two quarters and defeated Rogers 58-33 in 6A-West Conference action at Wildcat Arena. Caylan Koons scored 14 points for Har-Ber (13-4, 5-0), which sits atop the conference standings. Pacious McDaniel added 13 points for Har-Ber while Aubrey Treadwell scored 12 and Ava Maner scored 11 to lead Rogers (8-9, 2-2).

Eight players scored for Har-Ber and four combined to make six 3-pointers during a dominant first half for the Lady Wildcats.

"We definitely had a well-balanced attack on the offensive end," Har-Ber coach Kimberly Jenkins said. "We've been doing that a little bit better. We definitely share the ball, we're unselfish, and we make extra passes. Pacious attracts a lot of attention and that helps our shooters to get ready and be able to get a clean shot off."

Delaney Roller, Koons, and Maddux McCrackin each made 3-pointers to help stake Har-Ber to an 18-8 lead in the first quarter. Maner made a free throw for Rogers before Koons raced down the court and converted a three-point play with 0.8 seconds left in the first quarter.

Har-Ber continued its assault in the second quarter with Galatia Andrew and Roller hitting 3-pointers to put Har-Ber in command with a 36-16 lead at halftime. The halftime break didn't slow the Lady Wildcats, whose lead grew to 54-28 in the third quarter after Andrew opened the second half with another 3-pointer.

McDaniel opened the fourth quarter with consecutive layups and her second basket started a running clock via the sportsmanship rule with Har-Ber ahead 58-28. Reserves from both teams then finished out the game.

Har-Ber's win sets up another important league game Friday at Fayetteville, which lost 59-53 to Rogers Heritage on Tuesday.

"We're playing them one at a time, but we look forward in going to Fayetteville," Jenkins said. "They always have a great atmosphere and it's always rowdy. They always support their Bulldogs and we hope our fans show up and support us."