DEAR HELOISE: I have a few hints for those who worry that their pie crusts aren't as flaky as they would like. First, while making the dough, place all utensils in the refrigerator. Make sure they're cold before taking them out. After you've made your dough and the utensils are cold, roll out the dough. Always handle the dough as little as possible. Take a fork and punch a few holes in the bottom of the pie crust -- but just a few.

After you have the dough in the chilled pie plate and a crust on the top, take a piece of tin foil and fold it in half. Cut out a circle the size of your pie and lay it over the edge of the pie to keep your crust from burning.

Some people like to use butter for their pie crusts, but I've always had better luck with vegetable shortening.

-- Ann T., Majestic, Ky.

DEAR HELOISE: I lost my recipe for your Cherry Surprise Cake. Since my kids loved it, I'd like to make it again. But I need you to publish the recipe because I don't remember the measurements for all of the ingredients. Thank you.

-- Jackie K., Owosso, Mich.

DEAR READER: Here it is:

Cherry Surprise Cake

1 cup butter or margarine, softened

2 cups sugar

3 eggs, beaten

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract, divided use

2 teaspoons almond extract

1 pint sour cream

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup maraschino cherries, chopped, juice reserved

1 ½ cups nuts, chopped

1 (16-ounce) box confectioners' sugar

Heat oven to 325 degrees.

To make the cake: In large bowl, cream butter or margarine and sugar. Beat eggs and add to butter mixture. Add 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract and the almond extract with sour cream. Then add flour, baking soda and salt; mix well. Stir in cherries and chopped nuts.

Bake in a greased and floured Bundt or tube pan for about 1 to 1 ½ hours.

To make the icing: Combine confectioners' sugar, ½ teaspoon vanilla and enough cherry juice to make icing spreadable. Mix well and spread over cooled cake.

