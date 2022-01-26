Hogs to hire Bowman as CBs coach

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman moved swiftly on Tuesday to fill one of his staff positions on defense, with Dominique Bowman expected to be named the cornerbacks coach, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The move came one day after cornerbacks coach Sam Carter's departure, reportedly to handle the same position group at Ole Miss, though that widely reported hire has not been officially announced.

FootballScoop.com first reported Bowman's expected hire at Arkansas, and also reported Bowman, who was Marshall University's cornerbacks coach in 2021, was also in the running for the vacant position at Ole Miss.

Bowman, who has a background coaching in Arkansas, is a native of Memphis. He landed his first FBS assistant coaching role on Coach Charles Huff's staff at Marshall in 2021.

Bowman's first college job was coaching defensive backs at Arkansas-Monticello in 2016 following a two-year stint as defensive coordinator at Cordova High in Memphis.

Third-year Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at the University of Memphis from 2012-14, with the last of those years overlapping with the start of Bowman's work at Cordova High.

Bowman was chosen to the American Football Coaches Association 35 under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute, a program designed to identify and develop leaders in college coaching, in 2020.

From Monticello, Bowman coached at Tennessee-Martin (2017-18), where he served as assistant head coach and defensive backs coach, Austin Peay as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for parts of two seasons and back to UT-Martin (2020) in the same role.

Bowman played in college at Lambuth University under current Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze and earned all-conference honors as a junior and senior and graduated in 2008.

Pittman has had two staff departures in the last week, as defensive line coach Jermial Ashley was let go on Sunday.