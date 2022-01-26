Hutchinson says Crawford and other fully vaccinated must make their own decision to get covid booster

WASHINGTON -- Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday avoided criticizing U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford after the congressman's office earlier this month revealed the Republican from Jonesboro had not received a coronavirus vaccine booster shot.

Hutchinson, who encourages booster shots, was asked during a press conference Tuesday if he was disappointed to hear Crawford had not received a booster shot last year.

"Everybody has to make their own decisions," the governor said.

"But everybody might have had different experiences in their first shots and the outcome. And they measure that," the Republican governor said. "I think from experience, the more we see this and the challenge of omicron, [the] more we realize how important booster shots are."

Crawford, who represents Arkansas' 1st Congressional District, learned he was positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, according to spokeswoman Sara Robertson. On Jan. 10, she reported that Crawford had not received a coronavirus vaccine booster shot.

Crawford's office is staying mum on whether he has since received a vaccine booster shot. It remains unclear why the congressman did not get a booster shot last year. His office did not address the topic in an emailed statement to the Democrat-Gazette.

Earlier this month, as his office announced he tested positive, Crawford issued a statement saying he "had no major symptoms" and felt well. Crawford began to develop cold-like symptoms after his immediate family tested positive for the virus, Robertson said in an email.

Robertson reported Tuesday that Crawford has fully recovered from the coronavirus. He's been receiving intelligence committee briefings and meeting with colleagues on the next farm bill, she said in a statement.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]





Public health officials have urged eligible individuals to get a booster shot.

Hutchinson, during the press conference, repeated his support of the booster shot and said he believes they're important. Hutchinson and Arkansas first lady Susan Hutchinson both publicly received their booster shots in September.