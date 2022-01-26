• Madhu Kumar of Monmouth Junction, N.J., had put in her online Walmart shopping cart, but hadn't ordered, the flower stands, armchairs and other household items that showed up on her doorstep, and learned that the $1,800 worth of items were actually bought by her 22-month-old son, Ayaansh, who was playing with her phone.

• Willie Demps, a longtime court supervisor in Muscogee County, Ga., who is charged in a fraud scheme, is negotiating with prosecutors after an FBI agent testified that out of $5.9 million collected by the clerk's office over nine years, only $210 was deposited into office accounts, court records show.

• Dawanna Monay Monroe of Patterson, La., was permanently barred from working as a tax preparer in the state after pleading guilty to multiple frauds for fabricating losses for companies that didn't exist.

• Philip Hanlon says he'll step down as president of Dartmouth College in New Hampshire next year after a sometimes-contentious decade of leading the school, saying "the time is right to pass the torch."

• Larry Dinwiddie, 59, of Marshfield, Mo., was given 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, having stuffed his wife's body into a freezer in an abandoned storage unit after killing her with a hammer.

• Jon-Michael Austin of Greenwood, S.C., was jailed after Telfair County deputies say they found him with marijuana, tobacco, cellphones and fentanyl patches that he was trying to drop into a state prison using a drone.

• Thomas Ludington, a U.S. district judge, will give Saginaw, Mich., one more chance to convince the court that tire chalking is a legal way to enforce parking limits, but he said the city's arguments after two losses don't seem "immediately compelling."

• Bertrand Butler of the Mardi Gras Indian Council said proceeds from the Faubourg Brewing Co.'s sale of 12-packs of beer and a poster to benefit the New Orleans' Black neighborhood groups that since the 1800s have fashioned elaborate Mardi Gras costumes, will allow his group to "tell our story for years to come."

• Allison Black, a birder from Connecticut, exclaimed, "I'm thankful we were at the right place at the right time to finally see it!" after spotting a rare Steller's sea eagle that belongs in Asia but has been hanging around Maine, eating fish and ducks, and attracting birdwatchers by the droves.