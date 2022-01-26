Judge OKs deal to pay lawyers in schools case

A federal judge has approved a proposed $130,000 settlement between the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District and attorneys for Black students regarding legal fees and monitoring in a long-running federal school desegregation lawsuit.

[DOCUMENT: Federal court order » arkansasonline.com/126order/]





The newly approved settlement covers monitoring and legal fees to the attorneys for the Black students dating back to 2018.

"Some of the proposed hourly rates are too high for this work in this market," U.S. Chief District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. said in the one-page order. "But on the whole, the $130,000 deal is fair and reasonable for all the good work done."

"The Court commends the parties for negotiating and compromising on this fee issue," Marshall said.

A team of attorneys for the Black students -- headed by Austin Porter Jr. and Robert Pressman, had submitted the request for $130,000 in legal fees and monitoring costs to the judge in August. The attorneys reported that the fees -- based on hourly rates of pay and total hours worked -- equaled $201,648 but that a settlement was reached with the district for a lesser amount.

Porter and Pressman had initially sought $350 an hour. Work done in the Jacksonville/North Pulaski case by civil rights attorney John Walker before his death in October 2019 was billed at $450 an hour.

Marshall ruled in a 68-page order last May that the Jacksonville/North Pulaski and the Pulaski County Special school districts are "unitary" with the exception of some facilities issues.

That ruling about the Jacksonville/North Pulaski district came after Marshall held a two-week trial in October 2020 on whether the 4,000-student system had complied with its desegregation plan on staffing incentives, student discipline practices, academic achievement and self-monitoring.

The Jacksonville district inherited the desegregation obligations -- including the obligation to equalize its school campuses -- when it separated from the Pulaski County Special district and began to operate independently with its own employees and elected board in July 2016.

The Jacksonville district's facilities plan was approved previously by the judge, and the court's role is currently limited to ensuring that the plan is carried out.

The class of all Black students in the two districts -- primarily known as the Joshua intervenors but more recently as the McClendon and Ellis intervenors -- had challenged the Jacksonville/North Pulaski and Pulaski County Special districts' assertions of compliance with the desegregation requirements.