Lady Pats turn up pressure in victory

MARION -- Marion harassed Paragould into 18-of-57 shooting, including 2 of 21 from three-point range, to take a 56-43 victory Tuesday night at Fidelity Bank Arena.

Marion (15-6, 5-1 5A-East) and Paragould (12-5, 4-2) entered play Tuesday tied with Jonesboro for first place in the conference standings. But the Lady Patriots took their first lead early in the first quarter and led by as many as 18 points in the victory. Marion plays at Jonesboro on Friday.

"I liked how we came out in the first half. We came out with the fire we needed," Marion Coach Shunda Johnson said. "We felt this was a must-win game because we were at home."

Sophomore guard Ny'Asia Jackson gave Marion its first lead at 6-5 on a runner with 5:11 left in the first quarter, and the Lady Patriots led 16-10 at the end of the quarter.

The Lady Pats hounded the Lady Rams into six second-quarter turnovers, and Marion fashioned its largest lead when Jackson made a three-pointer with 42.8 seconds left in the first half as Marion led 36-19 at halftime.

Paragould got within 12 points late in the third quarter when Hadlee Defries scored a layup with 1:21 left, but Daedrianna Cail's layup pushed Marion ahead 44-30 after the third quarter.

The Lady Rams got within 10 points with 4:29 remaining on a Carson Defries layup. But Marion junior forward Alyse Holliman turned Paragould away down the stretch, scoring five of her nine fourth-quarter points over the final two minutes.

Marion employed a box-and-one defensive scheme on Carson Defries in an attempt to take away the explosive Paragould guard. Defries finished with seven points, six after halftime.

"She [Carson Defries] makes everyone better, so we wanted to make it tough on her," Johnson said. "We stressed getting out on the shooters and closing out on all of them."

Holliman finished with a team-high 15 points with six rebounds, while Jessica Robins added 14 points and Cail had 11.

Keimauri Brown logged a team-high 12 points for Paragould, while Hadlee Defries scored eight points.

BOYS

MARION 62, PARAGOULD 55

MARION -- Marion erased a 12-point, fourth-quarter deficit to slip past Paragould .

The Patriots (16-5, 6-0 5A-East) employed a full-court press, which paid off with 10 Paragould turnovers, to outscore the Rams by 19 points in the final frame.

Marion limited Paragould to just two field goals in the final eight minutes.

Junior guard Ryan Forrest, who gave Marion the lead for good on a layup with 2:57 left, paced the Pats with 24 points, while junior Donnie Cheers III added 14 points, 11 in the fourth quarter.

Senior Isaiah Jackson pumped in 24 points for Paragould, while Jamison Davault added nine points.