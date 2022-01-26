Excellent leadership

Congratulations to Rex Nelson on the excellent column he wrote recently for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette regarding Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Of all the articles written about Asa, I have not seen many that came even close to Rex's accuracy and completeness.

Asa has been an outstanding governor for the state of Arkansas. I have had the pleasure of knowing the nine governors mentioned in Rex's column, and consider all of them as good, effective governors. However, I feel that history will judge Asa as one of the best, because he took conditions and circumstances that very few people could have controlled, and addressed them in a strong, pragmatic manner that produced the best results possible for the state.

I truly believe that the people of Arkansas have been fortunate to have the excellent leadership Gov. Asa Hutchinson has provided since becoming governor in 2014.

SHEFFIELD NELSON

Little Rock

Highly recommended

I saw a stage play called "The Nether" at The Weekend Theater in Little Rock last weekend. It is very edgy and poses moral questions that definitely incite one to think. The actors are excellent and the production I saw went smooth as silk.

It's the kind of presentation for which The Weekend Theater was originally born and intended. If you want to support live community theater, I highly recommend it.

GENE REID

Little Rock

Government attitude

There's "POTUS": president, "FLOTUS": first lady, "SCOTUS": Supreme Court, and "COTUS": Congress.

None of them seem to be in touch with needs of "MOTUS": most of the citizens of the United States!

SCOTT HEARN

Little Rock

Need to call his bluff

I believe the only way to stop Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine is to put NATO and U.S. troops on the border between Russia and Ukraine. Putin does not want to go to war with the U.S. or NATO. He won't allow his forces to attack these troops. We need to call his bluff.

Putin wants to re-create the old Soviet Union. He enjoys being Russia's modern-day tsar. He won't give up his power or position willingly. He controls elections, he silences his opposition, and he has stolen billions of rubles from the Russian people.

He employs typical autocratic tactics like controlling the press and using propaganda to take the people's attention away from internal issues and emphasizing external relations.

Putin is pure KGB. Once KGB, always KGB. He cannot be trusted. Within his own country, if you agree with him, you will prosper. If you cross him or disagree with him, you will be imprisoned, exiled, your family threatened, your assets seized, or killed, regardless of your position or status within Russia.

Give him an inch and he will take a mile. He is playing with the West. If we don't take strong, definitive action now, he will invade and rule Ukraine. His goal is to regain as much of the old Soviet empire as possible.

He is constantly using his devious tactics in the Baltic countries and the other former Soviet republics on his borders.

China sits quietly by and waits. When Putin invades Ukraine, communist China will invade Taiwan. Putin recognizes weakness in the Western Bloc, just as Red China does.

Are the two in collusion? Possibly, more likely probably. Is Washington able to handle these problems? Doubtful.

MARY WALKER

Mountain Home