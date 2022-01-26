Little Rock board backtracks, overturns temporary ban on approvals of new Dollar General-style stores





Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday voted to overturn a temporary ban on new zoning approvals of Dollar General-style stores they adopted one week earlier.

The resolution to repeal the earlier moratorium was approved in a voice vote during a special called meeting specifically to discuss it.

Board members had approved a resolution Jan. 18 to impose a nine-month moratorium on new zoning approvals of small retail-sales operators that mostly sell items priced less than $10.

The earlier resolution, sponsored by City Director Kathy Webb of Ward 3, was meant to target 'dollar' stores like Dollar General and its ilk.





The measure's text tied proliferating discount stores to the problem of food deserts -- areas where fresh or healthy food is not readily accessible or affordable -- and attendant chronic health issues such as obesity and diabetes.

The resolution also strongly encouraged the mayor and city manager to take actions such as studying the locations of food deserts in the city and examining whether federal grants could help entice full-service grocery stores to locate in those areas.

It did not name particular stores. Instead, Webb's resolution gave parameters on square footage and pricing with regard to the zoning moratorium.

One pending application before the Planning Commission for a store near West 11th Street and Fair Park Boulevard would presumably not have gone forward as a result of Webb's resolution, city officials indicated at the meeting last week.

The latest resolution approved Tuesday includes a clause to repeal the section of the Jan. 18 resolution that established the moratorium.

Referring to the nine-month ban, the new resolution's introduction says that "before such a moratorium is in place, it would be better to review the relevant data and geographic and demographic information" so the city can develop an overall plan to ensure nutritious and affordable food is available to all residents.

Additional language says the city intends to study the factors that contribute to food deserts as well as how to mitigate them, with an eye to collecting and discussing the information within the next nine months.

At the meeting Tuesday, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said at-large City Director Dean Kumpuris had offered the new resolution.

Kumpuris was absent during the first portion of the meeting, which several city directors attended virtually. He later showed up via teleconference.

Before his arrival, Webb indicated she disagreed with the move to approve the new resolution, but said she would reserve her comments "for a different day and a different forum."

Vice Mayor Lance Hines, who represents Ward 5, noted that certain Dollar General stores have begun to offer fresh produce and meat.

He suggested that "we're raising the alarm about something that could possibly be a solution to the problem, not an exacerbation of it."

Kumpuris said the study was "absolutely necessary," but added that "we don't need to limit opportunities for people to move forward."

Responding to Hines' comments, Webb, who serves as executive director of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, said she felt compelled to say she had "a tremendous amount of data that would contradict those findings."

Nevertheless, she reiterated her willingness "to move on for another day."

Though city officials did not conduct a roll-call vote, Webb as well as City Director Ken Richardson of Ward 2 could be seen voting no.



