Little Rock police ID victims of double homicide

Police have released the names of two people who were killed near the Pulaski County jail last week.

Andre Luckey, 38, and Jimmie Johnson, 44, were killed Friday in the 3300 block of Roosevelt Road, Little Rock police said Wednesday morning in a Twitter post.

On Saturday, police said they arrested 22-year-old Paul Williams on two counts of first-degree murder. Williams remained in the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday, an online inmate roster indicates.

Authorities named 48-year-old Paul Brown as a second suspect in the killings but had not yet located him, department spokesperson Mark Edwards said Monday.