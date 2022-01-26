Longtime leader of Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau to leave in March

Gretchen Hall, the president and chief executive officer of the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, will step down in March, the bureau announced Wednesday.

Hall has led the tourism bureau since 2011. She joined the group's event operations division in 2001, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

After March 22, Hall will become the new chief operating officer for Destinations International, a Washington, D.C.-based professional organization that represents destination management and marketing officials.

"After 20 years with LRCVB I feel it is time for me to step aside and take on a new challenge," Hall said in a statement released by the tourism bureau. "I am very proud of our accomplishments and know that this dedicated team will continue to do amazing work at LRCVB.”