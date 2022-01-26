Man gets 15-year prison term after admitting to 2017 killing

A 27-year-old man linked by a tipster and DNA to a July 2017 Little Rock murder has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Sentencing papers filed Wednesday show Tevin Nelson of Little Rock has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, reduced from first-degree murder, in the August 2017 slaying of Vincent Lloyd James in exchange for the 15-year sentence imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton.

James, a 48-year-old father of two, died about seven hours after he showed up at an across-the-street neighbor's home in the middle of the night shot through both legs and with a bullet graze wound on his head. James, an occasional marijuana dealer according to police, told authorities that he'd been attacked by two men.

The neighbor, Bruce Williams, 38, told police that he had seen James fighting with two men in front of James' home at 3108 Main St., then heard two gunshots followed by the attackers running off in separate directions. One of them jumped a fence to get away, Williams said.

Investigators found shell casings, gloves and a ski cap by James' front porch where he had been shot and discovered a broken pistol behind the fence, but police didn't get a break in the case for another year, court filings show.

In September 2018, a tipster -- hoping to get a break in his own criminal case -- raised Nelson to the attention of detectives. The unnamed informant said Nelson had told him about getting shot while trying to rob a man and how he had dropped his gun while going over a fence to get away. The fact that investigators had found a gun at the scene was not common knowledge. Police had deliberately kept information about the gun's discovery away from the public.

A check of medical records showed that Nelson had gone to the emergency room with a gunshot wound the same night James was killed. Nelson had told authorities he'd been shot during a robbery at Shorter Gardens apartments on North Beech Street in North Little Rock while visiting his mother, but police could find nothing to back up that story.

Processing the evidence for DNA took almost another year before authorities were able to link Nelson's DNA to genetic material recovered from the ski cap at James' house in August 2019, according to court files.

The next month, police questioned Nicolette Lewis, 29, of North Little Rock, Nelson's ex-girlfriend whom he had been living with in 2017. She told police that he'd been out all night in her 2010 silver Ford Fusion the night James was killed and came home with a gunshot wound in his leg.

A surveillance video shows what might be her car parked near James' home the night he was killed, although the video is not clear enough to say for certain, according to police.

By then the evidence was sufficient to get an arrest warrant for Nelson.

Arrested in September 2019, Nelson denied involvement in James' slaying, telling police he'd been at home with his girlfriend when James was killed and that his leg wound that night had been inflicted by robbers in North Little Rock.

He's been jailed ever since.