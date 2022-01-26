Mustangs get on their horses, win





Forrest City went from being regular Mustangs to thoroughbreds in the second half of Tuesday night's 4A-5 matchup in Little Rock at Joe T. Robinson.

The Senators could not keep up.

Forrest City (12-6, 7-0) scored the first nine points of the second half to take a lead it never relinquished in a 75-62 victory.

Robinson (9-7, 4-3) led for most of the first half and held a 36-33 halftime lead, but the Senators were a step behind the Mustangs in the third quarter.

Forrest City played race horse basketball, outscoring Robinson 29-20 to take a 62-56 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Robinson never got any closer.

"I told them at the beginning of the week, we want to play fast, but we can't really play as fast as them," Robinson Coach Anwar Hardin said. "It's easy to fall into that. Because if that's what you do, that's what you do."

It's also what Forrest City does, and first-year Coach Marcus Britt implored his team at halftime to play faster in the second half.

"Basketball is a game of runs, and that's our strength," Britt said. "We like to go up and down the court real fast. That's our identity."

Forrest City was lightning in the third quarter, led by Marcus Britt, the coach's son, who scored all eight of his points in the period.

Robert Echols led Forrest City with 22 points, including 13 in the second half.





Melvin Shaw (12 points) and Mikey White (10) answered Britt's call to push the tempo, rebound and get easy baskets.

"We tried to speed up the tempo because I know we're comfortable doing that," Britt said. "We did a good job of that in the third quarter."

Robinson was led by Samuel Chapin's 23 points. Champ Calamese scored 13 points, and Chase Nichols had 11.

Hardin had praise for Britt, who is in his first season as head coach after the sudden death last spring of longtime Forrest City coach Dwight Lofton.

"Coach Lofton would be really happy," Hardin said.

GIRLS

FORREST CITY 44, JOE T. ROBINSON 32

Kyra Morrow scored 15 points and Kelsei Suggs added 10 to lead Forrest City (8-6, 3-4 4A-5) over Joe T. Robinson (2-11, 1-4).

Forrest City led 17-6 after one quarter and 35-17 after three quarters.

Robinson cut the deficit to 35-30 midway through the fourth quarter behind Cianna Knight (10 points) and AJ Mason (eight) but could not get any closer.









