New No. 1 Auburn gets Missouri scare

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- K.D. Johnson scored 17 points, including five consecutive within the final 90 seconds, and No. 1 Auburn survived a scare from Missouri, winning 55-54 on Tuesday night in the program's first-ever game as the nation's top-ranked team.

Johnson converted a three-point play with 1:29 remaining to put Auburn ahead 53-51, then added a layup with 45 seconds left for a four-point advantage, and Auburn (19-1, 8-0 SEC) held on from there.

Walker Kessler had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Auburn, which shot 30% from the field.

Javon Pickett led Missouri (8-11, 2-5) with 17 points, and Jaron Coleman added 10.

Missouri got off to a roaring start, opening a 10-point lead in the first six minutes while Auburn missed 10 of its first 11 shots. Auburn star freshman Jabari Smith -- a potential top pick in this year's NBA Draft -- scored three points in the first half as the teams went into halftime tied at 31-31.

Smith finished with five points on 2-of-15 shooting, although he contributed 10 rebounds.

NO. 4 BAYLOR 74,

KANSAS STATE 49

WACO, Texas -- Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Kendall Brown each had a double-double as Baylor won its third game in a row since rare consecutive losses, beating Kansas State.

Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and the 6-8 post player grabbed 12 rebounds. Brown had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

LJ Cryer added 14 points with 3 three-pointers and Adam Flagler had 13 points and five assists for Baylor (18-2, 6-2 Big 12)

The Wildcats (10-9, 2-6) led only after Ismael Massoud made a three-pointer on their first shot of the game.

No. 9 DUKE 71, CLEMSON 69

DURHAM, N.C. -- Paolo Banchero scored 19 points as ninth-ranked Duke pulled away late from Clemson..

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 13 points for Duke (16-4, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

PJ Hall led Clemson (11-9, 3-6) in scoring and rebounding with 14 points and 10 boards. Hunter Tyson scored 13 points while Chase Hunter had 12.

ILLINOIS 56,

No. 10 MICHIGAN STATE 55

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Trent Frazier scored a game-high 16 points, and No. 24 Illinois held on to beat Michigan State and take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten.

Illinois (14-5, 7-2) was without two of its top players All-American center Kofi Cockburn (concussion) and guard Andre Curbelo (covid-19 health and safety protocols).

The Illini led by as many as 15 points early in the second half before Michigan State (15-4, 6-2) mounted a furious comeback in the final four minutes.

No. 12 KENTUCKY 82, MISSISSIPPI STATE 74, OT

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kellan Grady scored eight points in overtime, including consecutive three-pointers about a minute apart, and Sahvir Wheeler added two free throws to lift Kentucky over Mississippi State.

Grady finished with 18 points and Oscar Tshiebwe added 21 points with 22 rebounds for Kentucky (16-4, 6-2 SEC), giving Wildcats Coach John Calipari his 800th career victory -- albeit the hard way.

The Wildcats led 53-38 with 12:25 left before the Bulldogs (13-6, 4-3) rallied by holding Kentucky scoreless over four minutes. Iverson Molinar scored 22 of his 30 points in the second half to lead Mississippi State.

No. 14 VILLANOVA 67, DEPAUL 43

VILLANOVA, Pa. -- Justin Moore scored 16 points, Collin Gillespie had 14 and No. 14 Villanova beat DePaul for the 22nd straight time.

The Blue Demons (10-9, 1-8 Big East) last topped the Wildcats on Jan. 3, 2008.

Two national championships later, the Wildcats (15-5, 8-2) continue to reign as the class of the conference and shook off a sluggish start to cruise again at the Pavilion.

They had a 29-game Pavilion winning streak snapped last week in a loss to Marquette, knocking them down three spots in the AP Top 25 poll. Villanova rebounded with a win over the weekend against Georgetown, then used an 11-2 run to close the first half against DePaul to set the tone for the rout.

NO. 20 UCONN 96, GEORGETOWN 73

STORRS, Conn. -- Adama Sanogo scored 19 points to lead No. 20 UConn to its fourth straight win in a rout of Georgetown.

Isaiah Whaley and Jordan Hawkins each added 15 points for the Huskies (14-4, 5-2 Big East), who never trailed. R.J. Cole had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Tyrese Martin chipped in with 13 points.

Freshman Aminu Mohammed had 15 points to lead Georgetown (6-11, 0-6).

SEC

GEORGIA 82, ALABAMA 76

ATHENS, Ga. -- Aaron Cook scored 15 points, Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 13 points and Georgia beat to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Georgia (6-14, 1-6 SEC) won its first conference game since Feb. 23, 2021, ending a streak of nine straight SEC losses. The Bulldogs were a 14-1/2 point underdog -- making Alabama and Kent State the only teams this season with multiple losses as 14-point favorites, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Braelen Bridges scored 13 points for Georgia, and Kario Oquendo had 11 points and seven rebounds. Abdur-Rahim was 10 of 11 at the free-throw line and Georgia was 24 of 30 -- with 20 makes in the second half.

Alabama (13-7, 4-4) entered ranked second in the SEC and No. 12 nationally in scoring average at 81.4 points per game. The Crimson Tide shot 44.3% overall, but only 9 of 34 three-pointers.

Jaden Shackelford scored 20 points, with six three-pointers, for Alabama.