Winners announced

in soybean contest

The Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board and the Arkansas Soybean Association on Tuesday announced the winners of the 2021 Grow for the Green Soybean Yield Contest.

The winners, by their home county and number of bushels per acre, are: Linwood Wells, Greene County, 101.729; Blake and Kent Bennett, Randolph County, 104.868; Richard Walker, Jackson County, 96.535; Davis Bell, Prairie County, 105.029; Neil Culp, Phillips County, 130.784, a state record; Robb Dedman, Desha County, 115.941; and James Gregory, Conway County, 69.408.

Dennis Stephens of Cross County won the category for conventional beans, at 94.396 bushels per acre. Matt Miles of Desha County won the Champions division -- a collection of growers who topped 100 bushels per acre in previous yield contests -- at 121.318.

The Grow for the Green Yield Soybean Yield Challenge is funded by the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board using producer checkoff funds. Eighty-two growers entered the 2021 contest.

-- Stephen Steed

State sees 7% drop

in milk production

Milk production in Arkansas was down 7% in the fourth quarter of 2021 when compared with the same period a year ago, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Milk cows in Arkansas produced 13 million pounds of milk for the October through December period, down when compared with 14 million pounds in 2020, but unchanged when compared with the previous quarter, according to a recent news release. A gallon of milk weighs 8.6 pounds.

The average number of milk cows on Arkansas farms for the fourth quarter stood at 4,500 head, 500 head fewer than in the same period last year, but unchanged when compared with the third quarter of 2021.

Across the U.S., dairies produced 55.5 billion pounds of milk during the quarter, down 0.1% from the same period in 2020. The average number of dairy cows stood at 9.38 million head in the fourth quarter of 2021, 46,000 head lower than the same time last year and 67,000 head lower than the previous quarter.

-- John Magsam

Day ends with drop

in Arkansas Index

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 768.68, down 12.57.

"Another day on Wall Street beginning with stocks plunging, then bouncing off the lows yet still closing lower on Tuesday, with interest-rate sensitive tech and tech-adjacent large caps suffering the most," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

Murphy Oil Corp. shares rose 5.6%, and Dillard's Inc. shares were up 0.75%. Shares of all the other index members fell in Tuesday trading.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.