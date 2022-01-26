NLR battles, tops determined Bryant

BRYANT -- Top-ranked North Little Rock got the tussle it expected Tuesday night, and the Charging Wildcats responded the way their head coach anticipated they would.

Nick Smith scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as North Little Rock used a crucial run midway through the fourth quarter as a springboard to a 73-65 victory over Bryant at Hornet Arena.

Corey Washington had 23 points and 10 rebounds while Kel'el Ware finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for the Charging Wildcats (16-3, 5-0 6A-Central), who took over sole possession of first place in the conference standings. But Bryant gave its league counterparts fits all game and stood its ground most of the way until running out of gas late.

"We know we're going to get everybody's best shot," North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice said. "We're on the road in a tough battle. [Bryant] is jacked up, hitting shots, the student section is right there. That's the best crowd we've played in front of in two years.

"But they were deliberate on the offensive end, they made us play defense, and it worked. They're a good team, especially in here. They've got good players and shooters that can score, too."

A huge chunk of the Hornets' scoring came from Khasen Robinson, who made play after play to help keep his team within striking distance. The senior guard churned out a game-high 31 points for Bryant (11-5, 4-1), which also got 12 points from Gabe George, 11 points from Drake Fowler and a pair of huge three-pointers from Landyn Newburn, all of which seemingly came at pivotal junctures.

The Hornets trailed 27-17 in the second quarter but cut that deficit to 33-29 by halftime after Robinson scored six of the final eight points of the period -- a stretch that also included his four-point play.

Smith and Ware, who were named McDonald's All-Americans just hours prior to the game, combined to score 15 of the Charging Wildcats' 20 third-quarter points to help give them 53-45 lead by period's end. Robinson continued to keep North Little Rock on its heels with a series of clutch shots, and Fowler's steal and layup with just over four minutes to play got Bryant within 63-56.

But a putback by Washington led to a quick 6-0 run that gave the Charging Wildcats the space they needed to hold on.

"We didn't play our best game for sure," Rice said. "I thought we played really selfish in the first half, and we talked about that at halftime. We talked about what travels on the road, and that's defense, rebounding, sharing the basketball and making the right play.

"First half, we didn't do any of that. Second half, we did. But [the game], we needed that. It's not fun, but that's exactly what we needed to prepare for down the road."

GIRLS

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 62, BRYANT 50

Amauri Williams finished with 14 points and eight rebounds as No. 2 North Little Rock (15-3, 3-1 6A-Central) scored 10 of the final 14 points to pull away.

Jasirae Vick scored 13 points, while April Edwards had 13 points and five rebounds for the Lady Charging Wildcats.

Bryant (10-6, 1-4) was down 26-14 midway through the second quarter but used a 10-2 run to pull within 28-26 at halftime. The teams were tied at 37-37 with 2:15 to go in the third before Vick drilled the last of her 3 three-pointers to give North Little Rock the lead.

The Lady Hornets faced a 52-46 deficit after a three-point play by Parris Atkins, but two free throws from Destine Duckworth started the Lady Charging Wildcats' ending push.

Atkins led Bryant with 27 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals.