North Little Rock woman arrested, charged in fatal I-30 hit-and-run

Arkansas State Police arrested a woman late Wednesday in connection with last week's hit-and-run death of an Arkansas Department of Transportation worker on Interstate 30, according to a news release from the police agency.

Crystal Johnson, 37, of North Little Rock, is charged with two felonies — leaving the scene of an accident involving death and filing a false police report, the release states.

State Police spokesman Bill Sadler declined to provide more information on the investigation or the false-report charge late Wednesday.

Winfred Petty, 69, of Hensley was putting up construction warning signs in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Scott Hamilton Drive in Little Rock at about 8:15 p.m. Jan. 18 when he was hit by a passing vehicle, police have said. The Transportation Department worker was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he died, according to an earlier report.

Petty’s death was the second for the state transportation agency in as many months. Kurt Cottier, 28, of Russellville died of injuries suffered in a Dec. 8 work zone crash.