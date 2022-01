Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Benjamin Nuckles, 35, of 3901 S.W. Peachwood Drive in Bentonville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member and domestic battering. Nuckles was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Manuel Perez, 39, of 3101 N. Woods Lane No. 17 in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with three counts of rape. Perez was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.