Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Corrigan to lead committee

North Carolina State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan will serve as the College Football Playoff selection committee chairman next season, executive director Bill Hancock announced Tuesday. Hancock also announced in a news release four new members of the 13-person panel for 2022. Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel, Navy AD Chet Gladchuk, former Wake Forest and Ohio coach Jim Grobe and former USA Today sports writer Kelly Whiteside will join the committee as other members cycle off it. Corrigan, the son of the late former NCAA President and Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Gene Corrigan, served on the selection committee for the first time in 2021. He will replace Iowa AD Gary Barta, who was chairman for the last two seasons. The chairman's most notable role is being the face and voice of the committee when the CFP rankings are revealed weekly over the last six weeks of the season. Barta is coming off the committee after a three-year term along Georgia State Athletic Director Charlie Cobb, former Notre Dame and Washington coach Tyrone Willingham and former sports writer Paola Boivin.

Playoff round a TV record

The four NFL divisional round playoff games had the highest average viewers on record with 38.2 million tuning in on television and digital platforms. Every game over the weekend came down to the final play. Besides it being the highest average for the divisional round since Nielsen started keeping track of viewer averages in 1988, it was a 20% increase over last year and up 12% compared to two years ago. Kansas City's 42-36 overtime victory over Buffalo averaged 42.74 million on CBS, making it the most-watched divisional playoff game on any network since the 2017 Green Bay-Dallas matchup averaged 48.52 million on Fox. Sunday night's audience peaked at 51.70 million. Sunday's first game -- the Los Angeles Rams' 30-27 win over Tampa Bay -- averaged 40 million, making it NBC's most-watched, non-Super Bowl game since the start of its "Sunday Night Football" package in 2006. San Francisco's 13-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night averaged 36.92 million on Fox while Cincinnati's 19-16 win over Tennessee drew 30.75 million. Digitally, Fox and Paramount+ recorded their most non-Super Bowl streamed games of all time over the weekend.

Bears hire new GM

Ryan Poles was hired as the Chicago Bears' general manager on Tuesday, almost 15 years after he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent and then failed to make the final roster. Poles spent the previous 13 seasons in the Chiefs' front office, the past year as executive director of player personnel under General Manager Brett Veach. He was the team's director of college scouting in 2017 when Kansas City drafted Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10 overall pick -- after Chicago took Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2. The Bears fired General Manager Ryan Pace and Coach Matt Nagy after a 6-11 season, hoping new leadership will lift a struggling franchise. They brought in Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian to lead a five-person search team that also included Chairman George McCaskey and President Ted Phillips. A big part of Poles' job will be solidifying the quarterback position that has haunted the founding NFL franchise for decades.

USFL to play in Alabama

The newly re-formed USFL will play every game in the same city during its inaugural season. The eight-team professional football league owned by Fox Sports will debut on April 16 with the Birmingham Stallions against the New Jersey Generals. All the games will be in Birmingham, Ala. The game will be aired on both Fox and NBC, making it the first scheduled sporting event to air on competing broadcast networks since both CBS and NBC televised Super Bowl I in 1967. From 1983-85, the original USFL played spring league games before folding. Most games will be at Protective Stadium, the 45,000-seat home to UAB games since opening in October. Others will be played at Legion Field. The North Division includes the Generals, the Michigan Panthers, the Philadelphia Stars and the Pittsburgh Maulers. The Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits will make up the South Division. Training camps open March 21 after a player selection meeting. Each team will have 38-man rosters with seven players on a practice squad. Each player will receive base pay and be eligible for victory bonuses.

BASEBALL

White Sox add Cuban OF

The Chicago White Sox added another name to their rich Cuban history when they announced Tuesday they had agreed to a contract with outfielder Oscar Colas. Considered one of the top international free agents, Colás received a $2.7 million signing bonus. The team also announced it had agreed to terms with outfielder Erick Hernandez that included a $1 million bonus. Colás, 23, is from Santiago de Cuba. He bats and throws left-handed and hit .282 with 28 homers and 116 RBIs in 187 games over his foreign league career. Colas also has worked as a pitcher, but Marco Paddy, an executive for international operations for the White Sox, said he will concentrate on developing him as an outfielder. The White Sox have experienced a long run of success with Cuba natives that includes Minnie Minoso, who was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in December, and extends all the way to their current team with first baseman Jose Abreu, center fielder Luis Robert, catcher Yasmani Grandal, and third baseman Yoan Moncada. The team also has Yoelqui Cespedes, Norge Vera, and Yolbert Sanchez in the minors.

HOCKEY

Karlsson undergoes injury

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is expected to miss at least two months with an injury to his left forearm. The Sharks said that Karlsson underwent surgery Monday to repair a small muscle tear in his left forearm. The team said Tuesday that Karlsson is expected to be reevaluated in mid-March. The loss of Karlsson is a big blow to the Sharks, who began the day tied with Calgary for the fourth most points in the Pacific Division with 44. But San Jose has played five more games than the Flames and five more than Edmonton. The Oilers are four points behind the Sharks. Karlsson was playing some of his best hockey since joining the Sharks in 2018. His eight goals are tied for his best in four seasons in San Jose and he also has 18 assists.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Oklahoma State pair injured

Oklahoma State wrestler A.J. Ferrari and runner Isai Rodriguez were in fair condition after their car overturned following a collision on Monday night. Rodriguez was transported by helicopter to a hospital, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Ferrari tried to pass three cars while cresting a hill in a no-passing zone at about 8 p.m. Monday, according to the state patrol. They were returning to Stillwater following an appearance at a youth wrestling practice in nearby Cushing, the school said in a press release. Ferrari's car collided with another vehicle, left the road, rolled and landed in a ditch, according to the state patrol report. The 20-year-old Ferrari, the NCAA champion in the 197-pound weight class last year, was airlifted to the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with head and leg injuries. The 23-year-old Rodriguez was taken to Stillwater Medical Center with arm, leg and head injuries. The other driver, 56-year-old Valenda McKee of Ripley, Okla., was not injured, according to the report.