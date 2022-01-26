OPINION | WALLY HALL: Razorbacks' defense leads to fifth consecutive win

Ole Miss, playing its third game game in five days couldn’t match the Arkansas Razorbacks' defensive intensity and the Hogs won their fifth consecutive game easier than the score would indicate.

Since starting the SEC season 0-3 the Razorbacks have refocused their defensive effort and once again it paid off, this time with a 64-55 road win.

The Rebels shot only 35 percent from the floor on 19-55 shooting and had to have three consecutive field goals late to make the score seem respectable.

It wasn’t a pretty game and the teams combined for 28 turnovers but Arkansas slowly pulled away in the second half and led by 16 with 3:44 to play, 58-42, before slowing down and working the clock.

Arkansas went the last 3:41 without a field goal but secured the win by making four of its final five shots.

Only six Razorbacks scored and Eric Musselman played only eight guys.

They were led by JD Notae, the SEC’s leading scorer with 25 points. Sophomore Jaylin Williams added 18.

Arkansas returns home Saturday to host West Virginia in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.