Oregon man arrested in Conway on attempted rape, child porn charges

A Portland, Ore., man arrested Monday in Conway faces charges that include attempted rape and 100 child pornography counts, police said.

Authorities arrested Justin Devan Griffith, 29, when he arrived in Conway to meet with a minor, according to a Facebook post from the Conway Police Department. Police said detectives became aware of a conversation between Griffith and the minor, whom he reportedly planned to take out of state.

Griffith was booked into the Faulkner County jail, where he remained Tuesday afternoon, an online inmate roster indicated.

Police said that, in addition to the attempted rape and child pornography charges, Griffith faces charges of internet stalking of a child and sexually grooming a child.