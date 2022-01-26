100 years ago

Jan. 26, 1922

HOT SPRINGS -- When Carl Hubbard, dairyman, who turned over in his Ford car here late last Saturday evening ... recovers sufficiently to discuss lesser affairs, one of the first things to be taken up with him will be the whereabouts of a roll of about $500. Mrs. Hubbard said that when her husband left home he had more than $500 that he was taking to the city to make a cash bond for a friend who had been arrested for moonshine making. When Hubbard was taken to the hospital he had a $5 bill and some small change.

50 years ago

Jan. 26, 1972

HOT SPRINGS -- Deputy Prosecutor Bill Mitchell nolle prossed (declined to prosecute) a second-degree murder charge filed against Mrs. Helen Dwyer in connection with the death of her husband. ... An autopsy report indicated that Dwyer had an advanced case of lung cancer and three witnesses in a Municipal Court hearing said he had discussed suicide. Mrs. Dwyer told authorities that she was asleep on the couch and that she woke up after hearing a loud noise. She said she found her husband in bed with a gun beside him.

25 years ago

Jan. 26, 1997

Northwest Arkansas is poised again in 1997 to reap its share in the state General Assembly, continuing a 25-year trend that has seen its clout grow as its population has soared. And there's ample evidence that regional strength in Arkansas pays dividends at the state Capitol. In the past quarter of a century, no region of the state has posted greater gains in the Legislature than the 16 counties of the 3rd Congressional District now represented by U.S. Rep. Asa Hutchinson. Since 1971, when John Paul Hammerschmidt was the 3rd District's congressman, the state legislative delegation from those same 16 counties has grown from 28 members to 40. "To be real honest with you, we should have more representatives than we do," says state Rep. David Bisbee, R-Rogers. "I think you're going to find out in the year 2000 the 16 counties will probably pick up another three or four or five representatives."

10 years ago

Jan. 26, 2012

A $1 million federal grant announced Wednesday will fund construction of a marina to start this spring along North Little Rock's riverfront west of Pike Avenue, its developer said. Rockwater Marina on the Arkansas River, a $3.8 million development, will have 136 slips, with 32 being transient slips, and fueling services to be built in two or three phases, co-developer Lisa Ferrell said Wednesday. The project is by LAD LLC of Little Rock, a partnership between Ferrell and her husband, Jim Jackson. The marina, to be 1,000 feet west of the Baring Cross railroad bridge, will serve recreational vessels up to 70 feet in length. The grant will take the project to phase two, Ferrell said. A $100,000 grant received in 2010 is to be used for the first phase, she said, which now can begin with the additional funds to continue the project. "This grant enables the riverfront to become the focal point for all the redevelopment that is taking place in that neighborhood," Ferrell said.