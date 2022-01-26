Parkview's aggressiveness pays off early

The smile was visible from across Al Flanigan Court and into the bleachers at Ripley Arena.

Little Rock Parkview Coach Scotty Thurman, sitting on the Patriots bench with a mask at his chin, flashed a grin between barking commands at his team, and rightfully so. His Patriots were well in front of Sylvan Hills 50-18 and the scoreboard showed 50.3 seconds left on the clock -- in the first half.

The No. 5 Patriots kept it on cruise control after intermission Tuesday and downed Sylvan Hills 80-40 to extend their winning streak to five games.

"I was glad that they came out focused," Thurman said of his team. "That's been my biggest concern with this group, is that we've got all the talent, but sometimes the focus is not there. So, [I've been] trying to get them to come out and play with a sense of urgency from the beginning of the game, and I thought they did that today."

Parkview (14-3, 5-0 5A-Central) jumped out to a 26-7 lead to close the first quarter, often employing a full-court press to shake up the Bears. The Patriots finished the first half with two turnovers, while Sylvan Hills had seven before finishing with 15.

"That's what we try to do for every opponent," Thurman said of the pressure. "We want to be a multiple-defense team. ... We like to press, we play a lot of different facets of presses. Sometimes we show press and we're not really in press, we're just trying to still speed them up. We try to keep teams off balance, and the teams that we're going to play in the future, we want to look at tape and not really know what it is that we're doing."

The Patriots also shot free throws frequently. They had 15 trips to the line, and ended making 20 of 28.

Addison Shelton, who was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line, had a game-high 18 points for Parkview, and Dallas Thomas added 15. University of Central Arkansas commit Cameron Wallace also finished in double figures, scoring 10.

While Parkview's defensive pressure was an issue for Sylvan Hills (9-6, 2-2), Bears Coach Roy Jackson said he thought the biggest issue was his team's inability to make shots.

"We had looks, we just couldn't knock them down," Jackson said.

The Bears, who never finished with more than 13 points in a quarter, made 7 of 25 shots in the first half. James DeLoach had a team-high 10 points for the Bears.

GIRLS

Sylvan Hills 66, Parkview 50

Jianna Morris paved the way for Sylvan Hills (12-4, 4-1 5A-Central) in downing Little Rock Parkview (2-12, 1-4), as she scored 34 points, including 24 in the first half.

The Patriots were able to trim a big deficit to 56-50 with under two minutes left but couldn't close it any further.

Jasmine Davis had a team-high 21 points for Parkview.