Police charge man after shots hit car

Little Rock police on Monday arrested a man who they say shot at another man from his vehicle with a firearm he wasn't allowed to possess, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrived at Oakwood Drive around 2:30 p.m. after getting a call about a shooting. They were told a man in a black truck was shooting, and they encountered Timothy Dillard, 40, of Little Rock, in a black truck with the driver's side window shot out.

A man told police Dillard began shooting at him across the parking lot, and another vehicle was struck by bullets, the report states.

Officers also wrote that they found shell casings in and around Dillard's truck and a loaded handgun in the console, leading them to arrest Dillard.

Dillard is a felon and cannot legally own a firearm. He faces charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a certain person and aggravated assault, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.

NLR woman charged after threat report

A woman faces a felony aggravated assault charge after police say she entered an apartment Monday and threatened another person with a gun, according to an arrest report.

Little Rock Police seized the gun and arrested Jessica Estes, 29, of North Little Rock, while she was trying to leave the scene in the 6000 block of Butler Road, the report says.