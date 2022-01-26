PREP BASKETBALL: Freshmen guide Springdale to overtime victory over Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- Courtland Muldrew not only gave Springdale's boys an extra opportunity to win, but he made sure it didn't go to waste Tuesday night.

The freshman hit a long 3-pointer with 8.5 seconds left to force overtime, then scored eight points over the additional 4 minutes and lifted the Bulldogs to a 60-52 victory over Bentonville during 6A-West Conference action in Tiger Arena.

"He's definitely capable of scoring in bunches," Springdale coach Jeremy Price said of Courtland, who finished with a team-high 17 points. "It was just nice for us to catch a break. It was a very lucky shot there at the end. But when you're playing hard and everybody believes, then those things can happen."

Muldrew wasn't the only freshman to enjoy the spot for Springdale (12-5, 3-2). Isaiah Sealy added 16 points, including the free throw that gave the Bulldogs a 49-48 lead with 2:55 remaining in overtime.

Muldrew then followed a Tevin Tate bucket with three free throws, two of them coming when Bentonville (13-5, 3-2) was given a technical foul, and made it 54-48 with 1:20 remaining. The Tigers would get within 55-52 after Michael Shanks bucket with 52 seconds left, but Springdale hit three more free throws before Muldrew threw down a dunk as the buzzer sounded.

"They're well beyond their years," Price said of his two freshmen. "But they haven't played a lot of basketball on this stage, so I'm very impressed with how they responded.

"The lead went back and forth some, and there was some adversity. That's the best they have handled it so far."

Bentonville held a 36-35 lead after three quarters, but Sealy quickly hit a bucket and started the first of six lead changes over the fourth quarter. Jaylen Lee's bucket put Bentonville ahead 42-41 with 4:38 left in regulation, then Abel Hutchinson's putback made it a three-point game at the 3:19 mark.

Sealy pulled Springdale within one again by hitting two free throws with 3:08 remaining, but the Bulldogs missed two more opportunities at the line to take the lead. Bentonville then picked up a Caden Miller dunk with 24 seconds remaining, only to have Muldrew get near the top of the key and bank in a game-tying 3-pointer.

"I told our players to just stick to the plan and do what got us here," Price said. "We knew we wanted to give ourselves a chance late, and we did that."

Lee finished with 26 points and Hutchinson 16 for Bentonville, which travels to Fayetteville today for a makeup conference game. Springdale returns to action Friday with a home game against Bentonville West.