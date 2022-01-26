PREP BASKETBALL Northside Grizzlies christen new arena with win

FORT SMITH -- Fort Smith Northside boys Coach Eric Burnett admitted he was worried about Tuesday's game. Partly because of the Grizzlies' opponent in Cabot but also hoping all went well with the newly completed Northside Arena.

Aside from a scoreboard malfunction at the start of the girls game, the evening went smoothly, capped off with Burnett's squad downing Cabot 67-53 in a 6A-Central game.

Northside Arena finally got the final parts to install the 1,400 chairback seats in the 2,350-seat arena in late December and was completed in early January.

"I was not nervous about the game so much as hoping everything was working," Burnett said with a smile. "When the [scoreboard] malfunction happened at the start of the girls game, that was what worried me. All day, I was worried something would go wrong. I was so glad that we got it working for both games."

Burnett, who has played and coached at Northside, is now glad to see the new facility up and running.

"I thought it was a good crowd tonight," Burnett said. "Just to walk in here and see bodies in the seat instead of an empty arena was exciting for me. I've played and coached at (Kaundart Fieldhouse), but now it is time to move into something nicer."

He has also been pleased with the play of his Grizzlies (10-10, 3-2 6A-Central) which are in the hunt for a playoff berth despite losing their best player (Denarion Whitmore) who moved to Texas before the spring semester started.

Jayvion Smith led Northside 15 points while Luke Young had a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Zavion Zeffer chipped in with 13 points for the Grizzlies while Marco Smith added 12. Both Smiths and Zeffer all came off the bench to lift Northside.

For most of the game, Cabot would stay close for a period of time, but Northside would pull away. The Grizzlies led 29-18 just before half, but the Panthers clawed back to within 33-29 midway in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Brandon Bennett.

But Northside finished the third quarter with a 11-5 spurt, capped by a Young basket, to get the lead back to double figures at 44-34.

"It feels like we been saying this all year," Cabot Coach Logan Bailey said. "We do some good stuff, but it is the sustaining part and consistency. I cannot fault their effort. We just cannot get over the hump. It's right there for us, but we have to put it together for a full game."

Jarrett Coleman had a game-high 18 points to pace Cabot.

GIRLS

Fort Smith Northside 50, Cabot 44

The Lady Bears (17-1, 4-1 6A-Central) opened the newly completed Northside Arena with a win over the Lady Panthers (11-7, 2-3).

Northside led by 11 early in the second half, but Cabot battled back, getting to within 45-42 with 4:07 left. Ashya Harris, though drained a three-pointer to increase the lead to 48-42 with two minutes to keep the Lady Bears ahead for good.

Yonni Releford paced Northside with a game-high 16 points while Khassidy Warr added 12.

Cabot had three in double figures, led by Jenna Cook and Laylah Reese with 12 points each while Carly Madar added 11.