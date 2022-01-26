Prep Basketball Roundup

GIRLS

Bentonville 63, Springdale 40

Bentonville scored the game's first 13 points and went on to defeat Springdale in Tiger Arena.

Despite the Lady Tigers' early surge, they had a 31-20 halftime cushion and led 41-29 after three quarters before they can began to pull away. Jada Brown hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 11 of her 23 points in the final 8 minutes for Bentonville (11-6, 3-2).

Ella Campbell scored 9 points during the Lady Tigers' early run and finished with 13, while Sam Rhuda scored all 10 of her points in the second half. Abriana Wilson had 12 to lead Springdale (3-16, 0-5).

Rogers Heritage 59, Fayetteville 53

The Lady War Eagles outscored the Lady Purple'Dogs 25-10 in the fourth quarter to notch the 6A-West Conference win.

Fayetteville led 43-34 after three quarters after it outscored Heritage 22-5 in the third. But Carlee Casteel and Lilly Stitt led a fourth-quarter surge to help Heritage, which led 29-21 at halftime, defeat Fayetteville for the first time in program history.

Casteel finished with a game-high 20 points, including eight in the fourth quarter. Stitt also had seven of her 10 points in the final quarter. Eason Kimball chipped in 13 for the Lady War Eagles, including 9-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Wynter Beck led Fayetteville with 15, while Morgan Gaines added 12 and Loren Lindsey chipped in 11.

Fort Smith Northside 50, Cabot 44

The Lady Bears (17-1, 4-1 6A-Central) opened the newly completed Northside Arena with a win over the Lady Panthers (11-7, 2-3).

Northside led by 11 early in the second half, but Cabot battled back, getting to within 45-42 with 4:07 left. Ashya Harris, though drained a 3-pointer to increase the lead to 48-42 with two minutes to keep the Lady Bears ahead for good.

Yonni Releford paced Northside with a game-high 16 points while Khassidy Warr added 12. Cabot had three girls in double figures, led by Jenna Cook and Laylah Reese with 12 points each while Carly Madar added 11.

BOYS

Springdale Har-Ber 66, Rogers 41

Mack Wright scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack in Har-Ber's win over Rogers.

Jacob Fotenopulos added 13 points and Nate Kingsbury 10 for the Wildcats (15-3, 4-1), who led 31-23 at halftime and 51-34 after three quarters. Will Liddell scored 15 points to lead Rogers (5-11, 1-4).

Fayetteville 69, Rogers Heritage 61

Landon Glasper poured in a team-high 31 points to help the Purple Bulldogs earn the 6A-West Conference win.

Fayetteville (13-4, 5-0 6A-West) saw Heritage wipe out a double-digit deficit for a 51-51 tie with five minutes left in the game. But a basket by sophomore Ornette Gaines and a three-pointer from Glasper gave Fayetteville the lead back 58-53 en route to the win.

Gaines and Jadyn Haney chipped in 12 points each for Fayetteville, which led 34-27 at halftime.

Bentonville West 75, FS Southside 53

Riley Buccino had 22 points to lead four West players in double figures as the Wolverines rolled to a victory over Southside in Fort Smith.

Tucker Anderson added 19 for West (13-4, 4-2), which jumped out to an early 24-11 cushion and led 45-20 at halftime and 68-36 after three quarters. Cade Packnett chipped in 11 and Tucker Bowman 10 for the Wolverines.