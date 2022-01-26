PREP BASKETBALL: Alma takes down Greenwood

GREENWOOD -- The Alma Airedales finished what they started on Tuesday night.

Alma led rival Greenwood in every quarter and finished off a 61-53 win with a 21-point quarter at H.B. Stewart Arena for their first 5A-West win.

Alma (4-10, 1-3) followed the lead of seniors Hunter McAlister, Logan Taylor and Stewart George, who all three scored at least 12 points and had big plays at critical times.

"I challenged those guys this week because of the way we've been playing," Alma coach Dominic Lincoln said. "I knew they could play better. I knew they had more in the tank. I told them they don't necessarily owe the team, but they owe themselves to play to their full potential. I challenged them to be their best, and they did."

McAlister and Taylor combined for 32 points and 21 rebounds with the 6-foot-7 McAlister hitting 9-of-13 from the floor for 20 points. Taylor had 12 points, including 3-pointers in the second and third quarters, and 12 boards for his first career double-double along with seven assists. George scored 15 points, including a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. He swished six of them in the final 1 minute, 34 seconds.

"Their kids played well," Greenwood coach Donnie Husband said. "I have a great deal of respect for those three seniors; George, McAlister and Taylor. Those guys are battlers. They love the game, you can tell. They came in to do a job, and they did it."

Alma led 9-8 after a quarter and 21-19 at the half behind a 3-pointer by George that put Alma up for good at 18-15 with 1:35 left in the second quarter.

The Airedales opened the third quarter with the only significant scoring run by either team in the game, reeling off a 10-0 run.

"It was huge," Husband said. "That's been a problem. We come out of the locker room and we don't get back into the game quickly. It's been a huge problem for us, and it was a problem again."

Taylor fed McAlister to open the quarter for a bucket, George hit a single free throw, Taylor capped a fast-break layup and canned a trey from the corner after McAlister kicked a pass out, and then Taylor fed McAlister inside again for a 31-19 lead with 3:42 left in the third quarter.

"We did a good job of getting stops when we needed them and getting rebounds," Lincoln said. "We talked about finishing. We've had a lead in 10 of our last 13 games, and we just haven't finished well. We did a good job of finishing plays, getting rebounds, executing, and getting timely buckets to stop those runs."

Alma led 38-31 after three quarters and was up by its biggest margin of 13 points at 44-31, 46-33, and 48-35 after McAlister's slam, off another assist from Taylor, with 4:01 left.

Greenwood (6-14, 2-4) sliced Alma's lead back to 55-50 with 1:08 left, but George hit four free throws in the final minute and Taylor added two freebie with seven seconds left.

Sam Forbus had 25 points for Greenwood with a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter with the first at the 2:04 mark that had the Bulldogs within, 55-44. Jay Wright added 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Alma hosts Mountain Home on Friday, while Greenwood travels to Greenbrier.