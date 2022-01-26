Repair list gets longer at Convention Center

Just when it looked as if the Pine Bluff Convention Center's auditorium repairs from a 2018 hailstorm were moving along, more damage caused by a recent storm has added to an extensive renovation project list.

"Right before King Cotton, the back of the arena there was a big hole from the storm," said Pine Bluff Convention Center Executive Director Joseph McCorvey. "We had to address that right away in order to be prepared for the tournament. We had some wind issues."

According to McCorvey and Marty Huddleston, deputy director at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, the wind blew off pieces of the facade on the top of the auditorium. The pieces then poked holes in the roof causing leaks in the building.

"It shifted the whole wall out," said Huddleston, who said Harold Hall Roofing came immediately to repair the roof.

McCorvey said a request for quote will be put out to fix the auditorium's facade siding.

Many improvements have been made to the convention center, which was built in the mid-1970s, including a new roof, but there are still many projects remaining on McCorvey's to-do list.

One of those projects included repairing and painting the auditorium and the arena ceiling, which is currently filled with stains and damage from the hail storm.

McCorvey said he tried to handle the repairs in-house but that it was "too big of a job."

Preliminary estimates received by McCorvey are approximately $50,000 for the auditorium and $160,000 for the arena.

"The auditorium ceiling looks terrible and same thing with the arena," said McCorvey, who added that he would like to black-out the ceilings and duct work in both areas.

According to Huddleston, most arenas and convention centers black-out their ceilings and everything above the lighting, including at Saracen Casino.

Also on the project list is to upgrade the heating and air conditioning air filtration with a modern filter system that will filter out airborne germs.

A 14-foot security fence on the loading dock, located in the back of the arena on the Missouri Street side, is needed, according to McCorvey, to provide security for employees and talent as well as prevent theft.

"People have dumped furniture and other debris in our waste can," said McCorvey, who added that people have attempted to steal several items from the area, including a vehicle.

"It's getting to the point where we need to cordon that area off so people can't come up in there during the course of the night," he said.

The convention center hotel is slowly but surely moving forward, McCorvey said.

The old Plaza Hotel, which is connected to the Pine Bluff Convention Center, was purchased by the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency for $1.2 million in 2019.

McCorvey said he met with Beechwood Pinnacle Hotels and the P3Group last week who toured the hotel.

Beechwood Pinnacle Hotels, a Little Rock hotel management and development company, was selected to oversee the development of the hotel property.

The P3 Group would be responsible for overseeing the demolition and reconstruction or the renovating of the hotel.

"One of the things that the project manager asked for is a geotechnical engineering investigation, which deals with the dirt and foundation-- asbestos and a lead paint survey," said McCorvey.

McCorvey said he was advised during the meeting that the investigation must be done before any demolition can take place.

The Pine Bluff Civic Auditorium Complex Commission, which met recently, voted to allow McCorvey to move forward with his requested projects.

The commission also approved the 2022 projected revenue of $1.3 million in which $289,000 is projected from upcoming events, with the Advertising and Promotion Commission supporting the remainder of the projected revenue.