Rogers Railyard Entertainment District expands to include three new businesses

Other actions

The Rogers City Council on Tuesday:

• Adopted updated policies for the Rogers Police Department.

• Waived the competitive bidding process for the purchase of nine 2022 Chevrolet Tahoes for the Police Department totaling $518,896.

• Amended the budget to include a $7,950 grant from the state trauma system to be used for medical training supplies for the Fire Department.

• Accepted the final plat of Pine Street subdivision.

• Accepted the final plat of Villas at Cobble Creek.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

ROGERS -- City Council members on Tuesday approved a small expansion to The Railyard Entertainment District to bring three new businesses into its boundaries.

The entertainment district, which opened in May, allows people to carry alcoholic beverages in a section of the downtown area as long as they follow a set of rules.

Sixteen businesses already fall within district boundaries, according to the city website. The expansion will encompass a sixth of a block on North Second Street to include Nola's Pantry, The Tipsy Donut and The Listening Room, according to Justin Pounds, city arts and culture manager.

The entertainment district originally had a small cutout on North Second Street to include the Havana Tropical Grill, Pounds said. The three new businesses, which are opening next to the grill, have requested to be part of the district as well, he said.

The entertainment district came about as a way to support businesses during the covid-19 pandemic and to use the new park downtown, Pounds said. The district has worked fairly well and was especially popular in the summer months and during concerts in the park, he said.

Adding three restaurants to the entertainment district will be a great way to drive more traffic to the downtown area, Councilwoman Mandy Brashear said.

In other business, council members approved four amendments to the 2022 budget for trail maintenance totaling $101,095.

The maintenance will address damage from the flood in April, according to Lance Jobe, city engineer. It includes repairs to the Osage Creek Trail stream bed, the railing of the Trail of Two Cities Bridge, erosion issues on Pleasant Ridge Trail and a wall at The Railyard Bike Park, he said.

The city has been working through the federal and state aid process and approximately 35% of the cost will be reimbursed, he said.