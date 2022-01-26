Sections
Second suspect arrested in Little Rock double homicide

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 9:21 p.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department have arrested a second person charged in a December double homicide on John Barrow Road, according to the department.

Davyon Roberts, 18, is charged in connection with the deaths of 19-year-old Kenneth West and 20-year-old Justice Moore on Dec. 19 at West 36th Street and John Barrow Road, located about 3 miles southeast of the Interstate 430/Interstate 630 interchange in Little Rock.

Roberts is charged with two counts of capital murder, one count of committing a terroristic act and one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Police arrested another person, Davareus Clark, 18, on Jan. 20 in connection with the killings. Clark faces identical charges, according to the Police Department.

