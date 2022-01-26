BASKETBALL

ASU's Omier earns league honors

For only the second time in Sun Belt Conference history, a men's basketball player has earned four player of the week honors in a season.

Arkansas State University sophomore forward Norchad Omier earned yet another award after a week in which he led the Red Wolves to a pair of victories and a spot atop the league standings. Omier averaged 20.5 points and 14.5 rebounds in wins against Texas-Arlington and Texas State, stretching his run of double-double performances to seven consecutive games.

The Nicaraguan is one of only 14 players in Division I basketball averaging a double-double, and he's second in the nation in field-goal percentage at 67.6%.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Spencer named SEC Freshman of the Week

University of Arkansas guard Samara Spencer earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors Tuesday after posting season highs in a pair of Razorback victories.

Spencer scored 18 points in the Razorbacks' 99-71 win at Alabama on Thursday, but then bettered that with a 19-point effort in Sunday's 74-54 win over Mississippi State.

It's the second time this season Spencer, who is averaging 10.2 points per game, has earned the honor. She becomes the first Arkansas player to win the honor multiple times in a season since Jailyn Mason in 2017.

Spencer managed just 19 points on 7-of-27 shooting in her first four SEC games combined. She scored 37 points last week on 13-of-25 shooting from the floor.

Spencer hit four three-pointers and handed out five assists against the Crimson Tide. But she was even better against the Bulldogs. The 5-7 guard hit a season-high five three-pointers, including three in an 11-0 third-quarter run to help Arkansas take control.

-- Paul Boyd

SOFTBALL

Arkansas ranked No. 9 in preseason poll

The University of Arkansas softball team picked up another top 10 preseason ranking coming off the best season in school history.

The Razorbacks are ranked ninth in the ESPN/USA Softball preseason poll, which was released on Tuesday. The are among eight SEC teams ranked in the poll, including three in the top 10.

Arkansas returns several key members of the last year's team, which claimed a share of its first SEC regular-season title and finished with the highest winning percentage in program history. It also hosted a super regional for the first time in school history.

Three Razorbacks were also ranked among Softball America's top 100 players, which was also released this week. Mary Haff, a first-team All-America pick last season by the National Fast-Pitch Coaches Association, is ranked No. 35, while first baseman Danielle Gibson, a second-team All-American, comes in at No. 45. Outfielder Hannah McEwen is ranked 99th.

Arkansas opens its season on Feb. 10 in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge against Rutgers. The Razorbacks host Wichita State, ranked 25th in the ESPN poll, in the home opener on Feb. 17.

-- Paul Boyd

GOLF

Razorbacks take third in spring opener

The University of Arkansas men finished in third place with a 29-under-par 835 at the Arizona Intercollegiate on Tuesday in Tucson, Ariz.

Arkansas entered the final round in sixth place at 3 under, before moving up the leaderboard in the final round.

Host Arizona won with a 35-under 829. New Mexico was second at 830.

Luke Long led the Razorbacks with a 7-under 207 and tied for sixth place after shooting a career-best 65.

Fernandez de Oliveira tied for 10th place at 209. Segundo Oliva Pinto finished in a tie for 14th place (211), while Enrique Dimayuga had a 212, good for a tie for 21st place.

Julian Perico played as an individual and tied for 26th place (214) and Juan Camilo Vesga tied for 61st (223).

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services