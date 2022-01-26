Super Quiz: Declined knighthood

1. He led the Arab revolt against the Turks and wrote "The Seven Pillars of Wisdom."

2. English physicist who wrote "A Brief History of Time."

3. Rolling Stone magazine called him "The Greatest Rock Star Ever" after his death in 2016.

4. He played the title role in the 1963 British comedy film "Tom Jones."

5. Author of "The Jungle Book" and "Kim."

6. He played the title role in the film "Lawrence of Arabia."

7. Author of "Brave New World" and his final novel "Island."

8. Playwright of "Pygmalion" and "Man and Superman."

9. English artist/sculptor whose works are monumental organic forms.

ANSWERS

1. T.E. Lawrence

2. Stephen Hawking

3. David Bowie

4. Albert Finney

5. Rudyard Kipling

6. Peter O'Toole

7. Aldous Huxley

8. George Bernard Shaw

9. Henry Moore