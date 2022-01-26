Tractor Supply to build $100M distribution center in Maumelle, create over 450 jobs

Tractor Supply Company said Wednesday it plans to build a $100 million distribution center in Maumelle that will create more than 450 full-time jobs by the end of 2023.

The 900,000 square foot warehouse in Maumelle’s industrial park will serve about 250 Tractor Supply stores, the company said.

Construction is set to start in the middle of this year, with an opening in late 2023.

“Tractor Supply is excited to begin work on our tenth distribution center, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the Maumelle community,” Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s president and chief executive officer, said in a news release.

The retailer bills itself as “the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States.”

“Arkansas has a dedicated and skilled workforce that is ready to meet Tractor Supply Company’s needs as they embark on this newest expansion,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in the news release. “We wish the company well as they grow and expand in Arkansas, and we are here to help them however we can.”

Tractor Supply has a history of meeting the needs of rural residents, Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said.

“Maumelle is an ideal location to carry the company forward. This center will give Tractor Supply easy and convenient access to stores throughout the region.”











