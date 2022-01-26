UA signees, Ware get all-star invite

University of Arkansas signees Nick Smith Jr. of North Little Rock and Jordan Walsh of Branson Link Academy have been selected to play in the McDonald's All-American Game on March 29.

They will be joined by Smith's teammate Kel'el Ware, an Oregon signee.

Smith, 6-5, 185 pounds, and Walsh, 6-7, 200, give the Razorbacks their second pair of signees to play in the prestigious contest. Todd Day and Lee Mayberry were selected for the game in 1988.

Smith and Walsh are the 16th and 17th Arkansas signees to be selected to play in the game, which is returning to Chicago in March after a two-year hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Former NBA player Al Jefferson signed with Arkansas in 2003 but never made it to campus.

Former Razorback and current Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (Little Rock Hall) was the most recent Arkansas player to play in the game in 2013. He was the first signee from the state to play in the game since Russellville's Corliss Williamson in 1992.

Smith, an ESPN 5-star and the No. 6 player nationally, is averaging 24.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Charging Wildcats this season.

"Elite player that is the most competitive player I've ever coached," North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice said. "Loves the big stage. He is elite in skills and size and athleticism, but how hard he plays and will to win separates him from everyone else."

ESPN rates Walsh a 5-star prospect and the No. 10 overall recruit in the nation for the 2022 class. He is the second-leading scorer (10.7) on a Link Academy team loaded with Division-I talent. Walsh also averages 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

"All the intangibles that he has obviously helps him be the player he is," Link Academy Coach Rodney Perry said. "His upside is so high. He fills up the stat sheet. He can score, he can rebound, he can defend at a high level. He has a high, high motor and he's highly competitive, so he loves to compete and he loves to win."

Ware, 7-0, 221, is averaging 21.2 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.7 blocks this season for the Charging Wildcats. ESPN rates Ware a 5-star recruit and the No. 16 prospect in the nation.

"The most skilled 7-footer in the nation in my eyes," Rice said. "He can run and jump with wing skills for his size [and that] makes him different. Now he plays with a motor and determination that has moved him up the player rankings Playing the non-conference schedule we had versus the best players in the country, he dominated and it gave him confidence that has improved his play tremendously."

Smith and Ware are the first in-state players to be selected to play in the McDonald's All-American Game in the same year, and the ninth and 10th players from the state to be selected.