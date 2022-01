On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college football coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Harmony Grove’s Daniel Hill.

Class: 2022

Position: RB-LB

Size: 5-9, 185 pounds

Stats: 61 rushes for 516 yards, 9 touchdowns and 62 tackles at linebacker

Coach Ernie Horstkamp:

“Great instincts at linebacker, great tackler right at him and in the open field. Good vision running the football. He’s a two-time all conference selection.”