U.S. suing to stop Lockheed bid for supplier Aerojet

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration is suing to block Lockheed Martin Corp.'s $4.4 billion bid for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, saying it would limit competition and drive up prices for components used in missiles that Lockheed and other defense contractors build for the Pentagon.

The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that Aerojet is the last independent U.S. supplier of some key missile parts, and the acquisition would let Lockheed cut off supply to rival defense contractors, with the military and taxpayers paying the price.

Lockheed said it was reviewing the lawsuit but had no further immediate comment.

Both companies have operations in the Camden area.

Lockheed's missile competitors include Raytheon Technologies, Northrop Grumman and Boeing. The weapons they supply to the Pentagon depend on rocket motors built by Aerojet, the commission said. The motors go into space rockets and missiles such as hypersonic weapons for the Pentagon.

"Without competitive pressure, Lockheed can jack up the price the U.S. government has to pay, while delivering lower quality and less innovation," said Holly Vedova, director of the FTC's competition bureau. "We cannot afford to allow further concentration in markets critical to our national security and defense."

Lockheed, based in Bethesda, Md., announced the deal for Aerojet in December 2020, shortly before the end of the Trump administration.

The FTC said it reviewed the Pentagon's assessment as part of its review of the deal before filing the lawsuit.

Shares of Aerojet, based in El Segundo, Calif., fell 18.6% Tuesday, while Lockheed shares rose 3.7%.

The acquisition's demise should have limited financial fallout for Lockheed since it's not baked into the company's financial forecasts, said Nick Cunningham, an analyst at Agency Partners. "But it would be a blow to the still relatively new management, who own this deal," he wrote in a note to clients.

It's the first time in decades that federal regulators have intervened to block a defense merger.

In the late years of the Clinton administration Lockheed's attempt to swallow up Northrop Grumman was rebuffed by regulators, but subsequent administrations have taken a more hands-off approach. The Trump administration, in particular, allowed merger after merger to sail through, including significant, multibillion-dollar buyouts from Northrop Grumman and Raytheon.

Allowing the merger to go through would eliminate the last independent manufacturer of advanced missile propulsion systems, the FTC concluded.

"The combined firm could disadvantage rivals by affecting the price or quality of the product, the quality of the engineering support, and the schedule and contract terms for developing and supplying it or otherwise disadvantage its rivals," the FTC wrote in a news release.

Loren Thompson, a defense industry analyst whose nonprofit Lexington Institute gets contributions from Lockheed Martin, said he thinks Lockheed will probably walk away from the deal. "It's a small transaction, and it's become too much of a distraction," Thompson said. "This has dragged on for too long."

He added that he thought Aerojet would eventually land in the hands of a private equity firm, which would run the business with a focus on extracting cash and ultimately allow the company's innovative edge to diminish.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press, by Julie Johnsson and Ryan Beene of Bloomberg News (WPNS) and by Aaron Gregg of The Washington Post.