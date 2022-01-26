White Hall commission gets new member

Professionally speaking, Doris Golden and Noel Foster grew up together. She was a 911 operator for Jefferson County when they first met and he was White Hall police chief.

Now, he is the city's mayor and she's the department's operation manager at her office.

So it's not surprising that Foster tapped into Golden's expertise and her love of community to fill a vacant spot on the White Hall Planning Commission.

"I've known her for over 20-plus years. She is a lifelong public servant, is a manager for [Jefferson County] 911, is educated and will be a great addition to the commission," he said.

He officially asked her in early December if this was a position she would consider and after some thought, she agreed to accept it.

"It was definitely something I was interested in pursuing," Golden said. "I see it as a very exciting time in White Hall. Growth is happening at a rapid pace."

She moved to White Hall more than two years ago, saying it was her dream to move here for the last several years.

"I love the feel of the close-knit community. It's quiet, serene," she said.

Golden said she plans to follow the mayor and city council's lead "by encouraging development but doing it responsibly with residents and other businesses in mind."

Foster was thrilled that Golden agreed.

Now two of the seven commissioners are female, one is white and Golden is Black.

"Doris is intelligent...she is a humble person," Foster said.

He feels that Golden will learn from the more experienced commissioners while applying her own judgment to each decision.

"We have an experienced commission including Chairman Ken Smith who has been serving for about 20 years," Foster said.

Golden said she applauds the work the city has done so far on developing the community, both commercial and residential.

"The mayor has a good vision on how to grow the city and I support him," Golden said.

For her part, she would like to see more services offered locally, such as a Walmart store, thus eliminating the need for residents to leave town to shop.

"That's all changing," she said, referencing the recent opening of Brookshire's and other retail shops and restaurants.

A LITTLE BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION

Golden, who has a degree in criminal justice, grew up in Sherrill before moving to Pine Bluff when she was 12.

After high school graduation, she became a Jefferson County emergency operator in 1988 -- before it was officially called 911 in the area. Her training included ride-alongs and on-the-job training.

Until becoming familiar with the county's roads and highways, she tutored under then Pine Bluff Police Department Assistant Chief Joe Thomas, now deceased, who was named chief in 1992.

This served the emergency services personnel well. As an operator, she fielded calls from around the county, as well as handled dispatches from the cities of Pine Bluff, White Hall and Redfield.

"I could send them out without thinking about it," or looking at a map, she said.

Foster said, "Doris is darned good at her job."

But it isn't always easy.

"There are times when it's hectic and stressful," Golden said.

For example, in the late 1990s, Jefferson County Deputy Tyrone Terry responded to a call near Altheimer because a subject there was struggling with a mental crisis and tried to drown his nephew in a local bayou.

Terry, who was in a boat, was pulled into the water and nearly drowned during the incident, but survived, Golden said.

"It was traumatic," and after her shift ended, she said all she wanted to do was check on Terry.

Because law enforcement, EMTs and fire departments and other emergency services depend on the expertise of 911 operators, Golden said, "Often the operators and officers develop a close relationship."

In 2007, Golden was promoted to the county's 911 public outreach coordinator.

"I would go out into the community, acting as a bridge between our services and the community," Golden said.

In 2018, Golden was promoted to the department's operation manager and oversees a staff of about 35.

While she's no longer on the phone, she's ready to direct an operator during an emergency or even step in if needed, and she's responsible for notifying police chiefs or the county judge during a larger incident.

Golden is widowed and has two grown children. Her daughter, LaTonya Taggart is an attorney who practices law in Boston, Mass., and her son, Roosevelt Taggart Jr. works for the Jefferson County Road Department and is a barber at Artist & Blades in Pine Bluff.