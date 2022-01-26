Wildcats on roll, hold off Billies

Christopher Fountain threw down a two-hand, 360-degree dunk for Watson Chapel's second basket of the game.

The spin was just a sign of good things to come for the streaking Wildcats, who rode Fountain's 21 points to their sixth-straight win, 60-45 over Monticello, at Leslie Henderson Gymnasium.

"I had planned it," the senior wing said. "I had worked on it in pregame. I was coming in hot. I was ready."

Watson Chapel (12-7, 6-1 in Conference 4A-8) earned sole possession of second place in the conference with Tuesday's win. The Wildcats haven't lost since opening conference play at home with an 80-64 loss to 4A top-ranked Magnolia on Jan. 4.

They'll get the chance to atone for that defeat in Magnolia on Friday, and Fountain is confident the Wildcats can.

"We're going to surprise the world right here," he said. "We're coming back into Magnolia's base. We're going to come in and compete."

The Wildcats needed to hold off a charge from Monticello (10-9, 5-2), which had won 5 of 6 and got 21 points from Kedrick Anderson. The senior guard made five 3-point baskets, all in the second half, and had brought the Billies to within 50-43 with 3:28 remaining.

The Wildcats led 28-13 at halftime.

But Khamani Cooper and Fountain each scored 4 points in the next 2 minutes, and Watson Chapel held Monticello without a field goal the rest of the game to seal the Billies' fate.

"We were just playing a lot of defense," Fountain said. "We're coming for everybody. I promise you."

Antwon Emsweller scored 12 points -- including three alley-oop dunks -- and Cooper finished with 11 points. Keith Wells scored 9 points for Monticello, which will host Crossett on Friday. The Billies had last lost on Jan. 11 at Magnolia.

GIRLS

Watson Chapel 44, Monticello 28

At Watson Chapel, the Lady Wildcats (3-14, 3-3 in 4A-8) overcame a 19-10 halftime deficit to win their second-straight game and even their conference record.

Watson Chapel outscored Monticello 18-1 in the third quarter. Trinity Mitchner scored 9 of her 15 points in the decisive period, and Keyundra Sanders added 9 points in the win.

Saniya Harrell led Monticello (1-12, 1-4) with 9 points.