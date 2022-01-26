Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

Woman's body found in Saline County woods, authorities say

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:21 a.m.

Authorities are working to determine the identity of a woman whose body was found Monday in a wooded area in Saline County.

Investigators weren't sure how the woman died, Capt. Ron Parsons of the Saline County sheriff's office said Tuesday. Authorities were first notified of the body's discovery around 1:30 p.m., Parsons said.

The body didn't appear to have any gunshot or stab wounds, authorities said, and it was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the woman's identity and cause of death.

Print Headline: ID of body found in woods unknown

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT