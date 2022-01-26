Woman's body found in Saline County woods, authorities say

Authorities are working to determine the identity of a woman whose body was found Monday in a wooded area in Saline County.

Investigators weren't sure how the woman died, Capt. Ron Parsons of the Saline County sheriff's office said Tuesday. Authorities were first notified of the body's discovery around 1:30 p.m., Parsons said.

The body didn't appear to have any gunshot or stab wounds, authorities said, and it was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the woman's identity and cause of death.