2021 email complicates A&P meeting





Unresolved feelings and issues of 2021 spilled over into 2022 during the majority of the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission's first meeting of the new year on Wednesday.

Chairwoman Rosie Pettigrew clarified some old business stemming from an email she had obtained.

Pettigrew handed out to the commissioners a printout of an email written by Executive Director Sheri Storie to the Pine Bluff City Council members -- an email commissioner and Council Member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. said he did not receive. Commissioner and City Council member Glen Brown Jr., however, said he did receive it but did not read it in its totality.

Pettigrew's concern in the letter was that Storie stated it was "appalling and quite frankly very concerning that the time and energy has been spent trying to unseat the one commissioner that has been the most dedicated, honest and financially responsible commissioner."

Storie continued stating the voting in of commissioners is no longer seen as who is most qualified and what is best for the commission, but instead who has friends in high places.

"... [A]nd I stand by that comment," Storie said after Pettigrew read the paragraph out loud.

Commissioner Leland Stice felt the comment was offensive and that the statement assumed votes were made based on who knows who.

Storie apologized if her statement offended anyone but said there have been qualified applicants in the past who were not elected with no reason given.

"Particularly knowing what's on the commissioner's application when they come in and seeing who's qualified and who had contact and friends in high places, it just doesn't make sense that some people are just pushed aside to allow others to come in that don't really understand what the A&P Commission is about," Storie explained.

Commissioner and Vice-Chair Berinda Eugene said she was concerned because the email was sent in November after the commission had already voted and submitted their candidates to the City Council.

She also said the application process was open for 30 days and only three applications were received.

In October a special-called meeting of the commission was held to review applications.

John Lawson was voted to serve in the at-large position currently held by commissioner William Moss. Chairman Pettigrew, whose term was ending, was reappointed after the application process expired and no others showed interest.

"That is just concerning to me that we voted October 6 as a body on the slate of candidates that we wanted to bring to the commission to fill those vacant seats," said Eugene, who felt the email undermined the commission's vote.

Not aware of the email sent by Storie to the City Council, Eugene went on to say she attended the next couple of City Council meetings after their October meeting only to have their resolution with their appointees tabled.

In Storie's email to the City Council members, she asked the council members to reconsider Pettigrew's appointment and said Pettigrew mishandled commission grant funds for the 2021 Merrill All-School Reunion by writing a check to herself and to her personally owned business, and was accused of self-dealing.

According to Pettigrew, the grant request was submitted to the commission and approved in December 2018. Pettigrew said the commission was aware that she was a member of the reunion committee.

In a follow-up with Pettigrew, she said Storie issued the check to her, one which either she or Brown are signees. She said Storie gave her the check to sign.

The reunion committee chose to use RJ's Restaurant, a business investment of Pettigrew.

Joe Childers, assistant city attorney, stated in a January memorandum to Pettigrew that self-dealing occurs when a fiduciary acts for his or her own self-interest in a transaction rather than in the best interest of the client.

He said a private association on its own initiative selected a business for its service and said A&P awards grants to events such as reunions because the event brings people to Pine Bluff to eat at local restaurants and stay at local hotels/motels.

He went on to say, by statue some members of the commission, who may own or have interest in a restaurant or hotel and are not expected to turn away customers who happen to be patrons or visitors to an event receiving grant funds because the patrons made a choice to use their business, are selected from the hospitality industry.

"Unless there's evidence of connivance and bad faith on their part, this set of circumstances does not fit within the definition of self-dealing," Childers said in the memorandum. "Allegations of misconduct should not be made cavalierly."

Last month Moss requested that the commission ask an attorney to write an amendment to the commission bylaws to state that the commission would no longer fund any organization for which a commission member had a managerial position, either as chairperson or board member but it was tabled.

Storie had concerns of her own which were yet to be addressed, but not because of her own efforts.

In her email to the council member, she expressed her concerns about a hostile work environment being created by Pettigrew with no action from the commission.

Last month Storie -- who did not name Pettigrew as the individual in question during the meeting -- stated she would sit down and talk with the person, who she had tried already to meet with on several occasions to no avail.

She also said she reached out to Childers to see if the city's human resource department could conduct an internal investigation.

Storie feels the environment is still hostile, and that it is concerning the commission still agreed to reappoint Pettigrew while she had a hostile work environment claim.

In attempting to get both parties together to work on resolving their issues, Eugene said she would act as the mediator.

During Wednesday's meeting, however, she said she was advised by the city attorney that a peer should not be involved and to allow a third party with human resource experience who is not tied to the city to intervene.

"I wish we can get past all of the things that we have going on. We have so much work to do," Brown Jr. said. "I just feel like we need to handle the business of the city. Let's not lose sight and focus on what the true purpose of this commission is."

Storie agreed but said there were some situations that are "very difficult and uneasy."

Storie presented the commission with the 2021 annual report for Pine Bluff which highlighted A&P revenue and funding as well as highlighting a recent accolade when the National Association for Interpretation awarded Explore Pine Bluff first place for digital products.

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission collects 2% tax on all prepared food sales and 3% tax on short-term lodging rentals. The 2021 prepared food collections totaled $1,604,654 and the lodging collections totaled $295,434.

Total A&P Collections for the year totaled $1,900,089, a 20.15% increase over 2020 collections.

As of December 2021, the total A&P fund balance is $981,627.64.

In her director's report, Storie said she was working on legislation that would allow the city to collect tax on Airbnb rentals. Those who operate those short-term rentals would also have to obtain a business license.

For new businesses coming into the city, Storie is working on a process that will require A&P permits prior to obtaining an occupancy permit.

This process will help the commission keep track of new businesses for tax collecting purposes, many who she said are opening without a business license but are advertising their grand openings on Facebook or having Ribbon Cuttings through the Chamber of Commerce.

In other A&P business, officers were elected.

Pettigrew expressed she was not interested in the chair position. Brown Jr. was elected chair instead.

Eugene will remain vice-chair and Stice was voted as secretary and treasurer.

The vision for the commission, as stated in Storie's 2021 Annual Report, is to enhance Pine Bluff's position in the tourism industry by promoting and developing the city as a travel destination that provides culturally rich, diverse and inclusive experiences.





Chairwoman Rosie Pettigrew addresses accusations of self-dealing during Wednesday's Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission meeting. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)





