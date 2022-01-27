2nd suspect charged in double homicide

Little Rock police arrested a second person charged in a double homicide on John Barrow Road in December, according to the department.

Davyon Roberts, 18, is charged in the deaths of 19-year-old Kenneth West and 20-year-old Justice Moore at 36th Street and John Barrow Road on Dec. 19.

Roberts is charged with two counts of capital murder, one charge of committing a terroristic act and one of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

Police arrested another person, Davareus Clark, 18, on Jan. 20 in connection with the killings, and he faces identical charges, according to the department.