76-bed hospital set for White Hall

Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Kindred Rehabilitation Services announced that their new joint-venture, 76-bed hospital will be at 1600 W. Holland Ave. at White Hall. The new facility is expected to open in early 2024.

The facility will be a combination of a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation site with an additional 36 behavioral health beds, according to a news release.

The new hospital will replace and increase the number of existing acute rehabilitation and behavioral health beds currently operating at Jefferson Regional. Kindred Rehabilitation Services has managed the hospital's rehabilitation unit for the past 28 years.

"We believe this location is ideally suited to serve Arkansas residents from Pine Bluff to Little Rock, with immediate access off Interstate 530," said Brian Thomas, president and chief executive officer at Jefferson Regional. "This site and the hospital's combination of services will make a significant impact in south-central Arkansas by helping patients have close access to the care they need."

The 87,000-square-foot facility will be off Interstate 530 at Exit 32, minutes from Pine Bluff and Jefferson Regional's campus, one block from the Jefferson Regional White Hall Health Complex, and approximately 30 minutes from Little Rock, according to the release.

The hospital will provide inpatient rehabilitation services for adults who have experienced loss of function or disability related to stroke, brain injury, spinal code injury, neurological disorders, orthopaedic surgery and other conditions, according to the release.

Featuring all private rooms, the rehabilitation section of the hospital will provide intense, interdisciplinary rehabilitation therapies and medical care to improve patients' functional independence and help them return home.

The behavioral unit will offer a continuum of inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services for adults and senior citizens, including crisis stabilization for acute mental health and substance use disorders; detoxification from alcohol and drugs; and treatment for anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and many other behavioral health illnesses, according to the release.

"Selecting this location moves us another step forward to building a specialty hospital that will expand our long-standing partnership with Jefferson Regional and increase access to much-needed inpatient rehabilitation and behavioral health services," said Russ Bailey, president of Kindred Rehabilitation Services. "We are excited to get started on this unique and innovative hospital that leverages our combined capabilities to better serve the health needs of the surrounding communities."

Jefferson Regional is an acute care hospital in Jefferson County and serves patients from an 11-county area of southeast Arkansas. Details: www.jrmc.org.

Kindred Rehabilitation Services has nearly 30 stand-alone inpatient rehabilitation facilities across 17 states.