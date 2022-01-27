The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Jan. 26, 2021

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-21-400. Steven Folsom v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Tenth Division. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-21-361. Christopher Rice v. State of Arkansas, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Vaught and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

E-21-195. Dana Brehm v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded. Barrett and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-21-92. Alejandro Yepez v. Beverly C. Yepez, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CV-21-395. John Cullum v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Searcy County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Virden and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

E-21-175. Haley McPherson v. Director, Division of Workforce Services; and Schlotzsky's Deli, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed. Harrison, C.J., and Klappenbach, J., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

E-21-191. Martha Soler v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Reversed and remanded. Gruber and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-21-54. James West v. Shelter Mutual Insurance Company, from Pike County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-21-342. Amanda Yancy v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gruber and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-20-695. Elizabeth Garner v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.