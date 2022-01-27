Arkansas covid hospitalizations fall from Wednesday's record high

After rising to a record level a day earlier, the number of Arkansans hospitalized with covid-19 fell Thursday to the third-highest level of the pandemic.

The number of Arkansans hospitalized, which rose Wednesday by 34, fell Thursday by 31 to 1,788.

The number of new covid cases continued to rise, but there were more signs that the spread was continuing to decline after weeks of rapid increases during a surge powered by the omicron variant.

The state's count of cases rose by 6,016, which was down by 545 from the increase a day earlier and down by more than 5,100 from the one the previous Thursday.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 22, to 9,596.

Since Jan. 18, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals has been above its previous peak of 1,459 in August during the surge driven by the delta variant.

During last winter's surge, the number peaked at 1,371.

Because it can take several days after infection for someone to become sick enough to be hospitalized, health officials have said it wouldn't be surprising for the number of hospitalized covid-19 patients to keep rising even after new cases have peaked.

During the current surge, the average number of daily new cases over a rolling seven-day period has mostly fallen since reaching a high of 9,122 the week ending Jan. 16.

After dropping by more than 1,100 on Wednesday, the rolling seven-day average increase in covid cases fell Thursday by 735, to 6,965. It was the first day in which the seven-day average of new cases had been below 7,000 since the week ending Jan. 11.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 4,539, to 79,687, the first time it had been below 80,000 since Jan. 13.

It was the fifth consecutive day of falling active cases after the total reached an all-time high of 102,576 on Saturday.

Despite the decrease in the number hospitalized, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators and in intensive care both rose Thursday after falling a day earlier.

The number who were on ventilators rose by 24, to 247. The number who were in intensive care rose by 12, to 495.

Since Saturday, the number in intensive care has been above its peak of 458 last winter, although it remains below the all-time high of 558 it reached in the summer of last year.

The number of covid-19 patients on ventilators peaked at 388 in the summer of last year and at 268 last winter.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the Health Department has recorded 762,401 cases of the disease. Of those, 672,894 are considered recovered.

More details in Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.