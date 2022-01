Hot Springs, circa 1910: The handsome stone Central Methodist Church, with its grand stained glass window of the Ascension, was at Central Avenue and Olive Street. The card was sent by the officers of the Wesley Adult Bible Class, which met at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. "You will be surprised at the amount of permanent good you will absorb in one (Little Short) hour." For the fate of the church see Friday's feature.

